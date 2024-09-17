KBC Contestant shocks Amitabh Bachchan with ‘breadcrumbing’ explanation. Here’s what this modern dating concept means

In a hilarious video of one of the recent episodes of the popular TV series Kaun Banega Crorepati- that was shared on the official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television, a contestant can be seen explaining the modern dating terms to host Amitabh Bachchan. The contestant, in one video, can be seen explaining breadcrumbing to Amitabh Bachchan – she explained saying that in the scenario of breadcrumbing, both girl and boy give hints of being romantically interested in each other but do not commit to be in a relationship. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen getting shocked in the video, and very quickly coming up with a hilarious response. Check out the video here. The contestant, in one video, can be seen explaining breadcrumbing to Amitabh Bachchan.(Instagram/@sonytvofficial)

What breadcrumbing means in modern dating?

Breadcrumbing is a behavioural pattern in a relationship where a person sporadically shows interest in the other person, just to keep them interested in them. However, breadcrumbing is often done with the intention of manipulating someone to keep them romantically interested, with no plan of committing to a relationship.

ALSO READ: How breadcrumbing keeps us distracted from reality

In another video, the contestant can be seen explaining the term – benching – to Amitabh Bachchan. She can be seen saying that benching is when people keep multiple options available for themselves in a relationship. She hilariously took example of being one of the options for Amitabh Bachchan, while keeping the actor’s wife Jaya Bachchan as the other option. This is done with the intention of not running out of people to romantically involve with, when one partner drops out, or the relationship does not work out. Watch Amitabh Bachchan’s hilarious reaction here.

ALSO READ: Are you being breadcrumbed? Here are the signs

What benching means in modern dating?

Benching is the pattern in modern dating where one person keeps multiple people as a backup option for a relationship – this is done, all the while pursuing other romantic interests. This is a similar manipulation technique like breadcrumbing where a person interacts with other people to keep them interested, but not enough to commit to a relationship.

ALSO READ: Relationships with emotional breadcrumbing can be addictive: Here's why