Aamir Khan is over the moon about Laapataa Ladies getting selected as India's Oscars entry: Kiran Rao

Kiran on Aamir's reaction

“Aamir usually downplays things, but he was very delighted. He was like, ‘Mubarakan hum sabko, bahut bahut mubarak’ (Congratulations to all of us). I first spoke to him on the phone and then I met him. He was in a screening so I waited till the film got over. He's over the moon, he's very happy. Honestly, he knows that the journey has only just begun in terms of the campaign. Like I said, just being chosen as India's entry is an award in itself,” Kiran said.

Kiran on Lagaan at Oscars

Kiran also recalled how she watched the Oscar campaign of Aamir's debut production Lagaan back in 2001. She served as an Assistant Director on Ashutosh Gowariker's historical sports film, which starred Aamir in the lead role. That was the time when Kiran met her later-husband Aaamir for the first time. Lagaan even made it to the final nominations in the Best Foreign Film category at the 2002 Academy Awards, but didn't win the prize.

“I didn't go for the Academy (Awards). I asked Aamir all these questions. Aamir, Aashu, Anil Mehta and a bunch of them were together when they got the news. So they called all of us, the ADs. Because in those days, there was no internet. So we'd have to wait for the next day's newspaper. When we heard it, we were like, ‘Oscars! What!’ Then they started working towards it. Of course, we were watching the Academy Awards with bated breath that year. But I heard all about what happens there – getting members to see it, what kind of campaign you've to run, how the actual awards ceremony happens, which is such a grand affair. It was 23 years ago, but it still is, how they put that ceremony together. I have heard all the stories. I'm hoping that I'll have the chance to have some stories of my own,” Kiran added.

Laapataa Ladies is co-produced by Kiran's Kindling Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Jio Studios. It stars newcomers Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goyal, along with Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. It's streaming on Netflix India.