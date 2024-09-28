Devara Part 1 box office worldwide collection day 1: Jr NTR film opens at 172 crore. But did it beat Kalki 2898 AD?

Box office mania

According to the numbers released by the film’s team, Koratala Siva’s directorial has grossed over ₹172 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release.

The pan-India film was released on Friday in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In India, it is reported that the film raked in over ₹70 crore on Friday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹77 crore [Telugu: ₹68.6 crore; Hindi: ₹7 crore; Kannada: ₹30 lakh; Tamil: ₹80 lakh; Malayalam: ₹30 lakh]. Devara Part 1 had an overall 79.56% Telugu occupancy on Friday.

It is the second-biggest opening of the year for an Indian movie after Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, which registered ₹95 crore on the first day of release in India. It was a Telugu production as well. In Hindi, Stree 2 is 2024's biggest opener with a ₹60 crore day 1 haul. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is still the biggest Hindi opener at ₹70 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD box office report

The film might have a good start, but it couldn't surpass the first-day business of Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film earned Rs. 191.5 crore gross worldwide on day one.

Regarding the highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office, Devara stands in the fourth spot.

SS Rajamouli's RRR is at the first spot. It is considered one of the most successful Indian films, and earned Rs. 223 crore (worldwide). It is followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with ₹214.5 crore, and then Kalki 2898 AD. Devara is at the fourth spot. As per IMDB, the fifth one is Salaar at ₹165.3 crore.

About Devara Part 1

The film stars Jr NTR in dual role, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Jr NTR is seen as a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. The story revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.

Saif is seen as Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. Meanwhile, Janhvi is seen in a brief role, which has left her fans disappointed.

According to The Hindustan Times review, "Jr NTR’s performance and Koratala’s writing falls short when it comes to Vara, especially when compared to Devara. The actor makes it work even if the director doesn’t fully put his mind into filling loopholes with the titular character. Particularly in the song Ayudha Pooja and a penultimate scene at a wedding. But he falls short when playing the son because his wide-eyed act feels unconvincing. Saif is decent as Bhaira, with his brooding face and body language doing most of the work. But his character, too, needs gravitas to be considered a formidable foe to Devara. Unfortunately, Janhvi’s big debut in Telugu is more a whimper than a bang."