Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan film dips on Monday, crosses 120 crore mark

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 4: Between Rooh Baba and Manjulika, it is the box office which seems to be ultimately winning. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer has been going strong at the box office, crossing the ₹ 100 crore mark by the weekend. But did the horror-comedy survive the crucial Monday test? (Also read: Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Fans thrilled with Sonu Nigam's version; call it a ‘masterpiece’) Kartik Aaryan in a still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which released in November 1.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office update

The latest report on Sacnilk states that the film has seen the expected dip in collections on its first Monday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has collected ₹ 123.5 crore so far, as per early estimates. On its fourth day, the Anees Bazmee directorial minted ₹ 17.5 crore. On its opening day, the film has a bumper collection of ₹ 35.5 crore, which saw a rise on Saturday, with ₹ 37 crore. Day 3, which was a Sunday, saw a slight dip in collections, with ₹ 33.5 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa had an overall 37.45 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday, states the report.

More details

Kartik is beaming with the thundering response to his film. The actor surprised fans on Sunday by visiting the famous Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai. Dressed in a cool checkered shirt, Kartik stood on top of his car holding a Housefull sign as he beamed. He took to his Instagram to share the pictures from his visit. In the caption, he wrote: “H O U S E F U L L boards everywhere. I wanted to take it home as a souvenir but they said they need it again tomorrow!”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The blockbuster starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster. However, Kartik Aaryan took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, another blockbuster released in 2022. Vidya, who played Manjulika in the first part, will reprise her iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years. The third part, like the sequel, is directed by Anees Bazmee.