6 reasons why Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 became a blockbuster: Stellar supporting cast to pull of cameos

Amar Kaushik is overwhelmed with the commercial success of his horror-comedy Stree 2. The movie, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has set a new milestone at the box office by continuing to attract audiences to theaters even after two weeks. It has generated over ₹500 crore in worldwide box office revenue so far. While critics and fans are praising the performances, music, VFX, and supernatural storyline, the film takes the horror-comedy genre to new heights. Let's delve into the reasons behind the happy success of this sequel to Stree (2018). (Also read: Stree 2: Cast to plot, everything you need to know about the horror comedy) A glimpse at five reasons behind Stree 2's massive box office success.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's chemistry

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's chemistry, their dance moves, and their convincing performances in action and VFX sequences were all praised by audiences. Despite a recent controversy over a fan-led credit war, their on-screen pairing was loved by cinephiles. Although Shraddha's character had limited screen time, her popular songs with Rajkummar, including Aayi Nai, and Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, and Khoobsurat with Varun Dhawan, also contributed to the film's success.

It also helps that Rajkummar is a talented actor who car carry any genre. His comedy muscles are just as strong as his penchant for more serious roles.

Special appearances

If we have learnt anything from Marvel it is that nothing pulls an audiences to crowd quite like cameos and special appearances from A listers.

Varun Dhawan made a special appearance as Bhaskar, also known as Bhediya, in Stree 2. After teasing Shraddha's cameo in the lively song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya, audiences were eager to see the connection between the supernatural universe.

Akshay Kumar's cameo as Sarkata's descendant not only made Stree 2 funnier, but also set the stage for potential future sequels and spin-offs. His appearance in the post-credits scene promises a larger-than-life and epic turn of events in Stree 3.

Keeping up with Stree universe

Stree 2 is not only a sequel to Stree but also a mandatory watch for anyone keeping up with Maddock Films' Stree universe of movies: Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and even Roohi to some extent. Abhishek Bannerjee's Jana overlaps on Stree and Bhediya and most fans were interested in learning how the films will be tied up together.

Stellar support

While Rajkummar and Shraddha were definitely the biggest lures, the hype was no less for the rest of the supporting cast. Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek's brilliant performances in the first part were aptly recreated in this version as well, just as the fans has expected.

Tamannaah Bhatia's peppy track Aaj ki raat

Tamannaah Bhatia's dance sequence in the song Aaj Ki Raat created a lot of excitement before the film's release, with some even flocking to theatres just to watch the gorgeous actor on the big screen.

Amar Kaushik's cameo and goofy dance steps also added to the fun.

In the movie, Tamannaah, playing Shama, becomes the love interest of Rudra, played by Pankaj Tripathi, adding to the humour. The song combines Western and classical Indian music, and Rajkummar Rao and Tamannaah's high-energy dance moves make it even more entertaining.

Gender and patriarchy in Maddock Supernatural Universe

The Maddock Supernatural Universe has delved into gender dynamics within the horror-comedy genre. Stree portrayed a role reversal where men are afraid to go out of their homes after 10 PM due to the fear of being stalked and abducted by an angry spirit called Stree.

Bhediya tells the story of a female werewolf protecting wildlife and residents against deforestation by industrialists. Meanwhile, Munjya narrates the tale of a boy turned into a monster due to his obsession with a girl seven years older than him, providing a subtle commentary on patriarchy and consent.

The latest instalment, Stree 2, depicts the horrors of men imposing feudal customs on women regarding their lifestyle, attire, and way of thinking. The antagonist named Sarkata in Stree 2 holds extreme hatred towards liberal and progressive females.

In the current societal climate of chaos over women's security, Stree 2 offers a realistic escape and insight into prevailing views on gender equality. The movie offers social commentary through a blend of horror and comedy that has resonated with audiences. It subtly depicts the oppression and exploitation of women, reflecting the present social scenario.