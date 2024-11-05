‘Clashes hamper film business’: Bhushan Kumar on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

Bhushan Kumar on box office clash

Speaking to ANI, Bhushan Kumar said, "I am extremely happy for the love our film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is receiving from the audience. It's been only a few days since the film hit the theatres and it has already done great business...Ya, I do feel the clash between (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again') could have been averted but we all had our own compulsions and commitments. Clashes do hamper the business. The numbers could have been far better if there was a solo release."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The horror-comedy also featured Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others in pivotal characters. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

About Bhool Bhuliayaa 3, Singham Again

The first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and it starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The latest part was released on Diwali and faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. Singham Again features a galaxy of stars including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film was released on Dilwai as it drew parallels from Ramayan.

Both films registered a bumper opening. As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again raked in ₹ 43.70 cr. On the other hand, Anees Bazmee's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' minted ₹ 36.60 crore. (ANI)