Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office day 4: Kartik Aaryan flexes a healthy Monday haul, film earns 188 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office day 4: The latest horror-comedy success story, Aneez Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has minted ₹188 crore worldwide by Monday, November 4. The cast and crew are excited with the figures and prep for a ‘success party’ is underway. (Also read: From Kartik Aaryan channelling Akshay to a mind-blowing climax: All good, bad, and ugly takeaways from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office day 4: Kartik Aaryan is happy with the Monday haul of his movie.

BO update

As per Sacnilk.com, the India gross stands at ₹148.75 crore and overseas haul at ₹39 crore. Even Kartik shared a new poster for the movie with Monday collection in India plastered in big font all over it. “Ye toh crazy ho gaya pagli 👻 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in Theatres,” he wrote. The poster showed Kartik's Rooh Baba flirting with a ghost. It proclaimed that the film earned ₹17.8 crore ‘even on a Monday’.

The Diwali clash

The film released this Friday and clashed with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The two star-studded movies were showcased in over 6,000 screens in cinemas nationwide during the Diwali weekend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, saw Kartik Aaryan reprise his role as Rooh Baba from 2022's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original 2007 film by Priyadarshan, returns to the franchise, with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri joining as new additions.

It is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, and distributed by AA Films.

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, the third installment in the Singham franchise, features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Did the clash impact the haul?

Producer Bhushan Kumar feels the avoidance of clash could have led to far better box office numbers for his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

Speaking to ANI, Bhushan Kumar said, "I am extremely happy for the love our film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is receiving from the audience. It's been only a few days since the film hit the theatres and it has already done great business...Ya, I do feel the clash between (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again') could have been averted but we all had our own compulsions and commitments. Clashes do hamper the business. The numbers could have been far better if there was a solo release."