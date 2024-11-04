Singham Again box office collection day 4: Rohit Shetty film maintains lead over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, crosses 130 crore

Singham Again box office collection day 4: This Diwali, Rohit Shetty gifted fans with his newest cop universe film, starring an ensemble of Bollywood stars, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar. The action drama registered a strong opening weekend, even with stiff competition from the other big Diwali release: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Singham Again is still emerging as the frontrunner, after four days of release. (Also read: Singham Again box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film sees slight dip, still crosses ₹120 crore) Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again box office update

The latest report on Sacnilk.com states that the film has crossed ₹ 130 crore mark on Monday. The Rohit Shetty film minted ₹ 16.24 crore on its first Monday, as per early estimates. It is the lowest single day collection for the film, which has crossed ₹ 100 crore by the first three days of release. On its opening day, Singham Again collected ₹ 43.5 crore, and on its second day, the collections were ₹ 42.5 crore. Day 3 saw a slight dip in collections with ₹ 35.75 crore. The total collections stand at ₹ 137.99 crore as of 10 PM.

On Monday, Singham Again had an overall 29.64 percent Hindi Occupancy in theatres.

More details

Singham Again is part of Rohit Shetty's larger Cop Universe, which also includes Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Salman Khan makes a cameo as Chulbul Pandey, his iconic character from Dabangg, in the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The performances in Singham Again are a mixed bag. Ajay is his brooding self, and you see the OG Singham, albeit in occasional flashes. This is a subdued version of the supercop we first saw in 2011. Action scenes are his forte, but what’s missing is the anger which Singham as a character is all about. Akshay’s entry as Sooryavanshi invited hooting, the man has still got it. When he handles a gun, you know he means business. Deepika, much like the trailer, just isn’t able to convince us that she is a whacky cop in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Tiger is passable.”