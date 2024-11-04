Singham Again: Netizens laud Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka; compare him to late Amrish Puri aka Mogambo

When Rohit Shetty announced the casting coup that he had pulled for Singham Again, fans knew they were in for a treat on Diwali. While Ajay Devgn returned as DCP Bajirao Singham along with Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh joined them as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and Simmba aka ACP Sangram Bhalerao. Meanwhile the exciting new entries in this fictional police force included Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The most surprising news was Arjun Kapoor’s casting as Danger Lanka. This marked Arjun’s first ever film as a villain and going by the reviews of the recently released cop drama, he managed to blow audiences away with his performance. Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka in Singham Again

Netizens are going gaga over Arjun’s portrayal of antagonist Danger Lanka. Some have even gone as far as calling him one of the best things about Singham Again. That is high praise for Arjun, especially when the star cast consists of such seasoned actors. Well, expressing gratitude for all the love that he received from fans and critics alike, Arjun took to his official social media handle today to share a special post. In this video, we witness his goosebump-inducing entry while co-star Kareena describes his character as ‘maha shaktishali, maha gyaani, the invincible’.

Soon after this post was shared, fans showered love in the comment section. Comparing Arjun as a villain to the late Amrish Puri, one social media user gushed, “Amresh Puri k baad ek hi jordar villan hai @arjunkapoor,” whereas another netizen shared, “@arjunkapoor you ate the movie (singham again) literally I mean I m a fan since Gunday but you as a villain has special space in my heart. The look the character hold was so on point. Hats off. Mahadev bless you with all the happiness in this world.” Another comment read: “Watched it today.. Arjun Kapoor best ever performance.. killed it🔥🔥,” while an internet user stated: “Sir , from all the characters played you were the best , I watched the movie whole just because of you.”

