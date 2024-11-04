From Kartik Aaryan channelling Akshay to a mind-blowing climax: All good, bad, and ugly takeaways from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the screens this weekend. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer is going strong at the box office, minting over ₹150 crore despite the mixed critical response. Clearly, the audiences are liking the film. But what makes it watchable (or skippable)? Here's a lowdown on the key takeaways from the horror comedy. But be careful; spoilers ahead! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the return of Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, along with and Madhuri Dixit.

Kartik Aaryan can act

The first two hours of the film see Kartik Aaryan channelling his inner Akshay Kumar, which is ironic given he is the one who launched the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise 17 years ago. Everything from Kartik's mannerisms to his delivery is reminiscent of the senior star. But in the climax, the tables are turned as Kartik is finally allowed to perform. His emotional turn in the heart-tugging climax takes you back to Chandu Champion and Freddy, his two finest performances, reminding you that yes, Kartik can act.

Vidya Balan owns Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Another throwback to part 1 is Vidya Balan's return as Manjuilka (or is it?). The actress shows just why she is the true star of this franchise, even though the director is hell-bent on making her overact every chance he gets. Yet Vidya stays natural, bringing out equal amounts of menace and vulnerability.

We missed Sonu Nigam's singing

Ami Je Tomar/Mere Dholna has become something of an anthem associated with Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Shreya Ghoshal delivered an almost pitch-perfect rendition in 2007, so much so that many fans found Arijit Singh's version from the sequel inferior. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Sonu Nigam lends his voice to a new version—Mere Dholna 3.0—and reminds everyone why he is so highly regarded. His voice gives the song a new life and identity, making us ache for more Sonu in Bollywood.

Dear Bollywood, don't ruin Triptii Dimri

Animal was the best and worst thing to have happened to Triptii Dimri. For years, she had oiled in the lower echelons of the film industry, starring in performance-driven films. Yet, nobody noticed. Animal put her on the radar. But now, she has been reduced to doing bit roles that hardly require her acting skills. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starts out that way, too, before letting the actress in Triptii loose, even if for just one scene. In that scene, she knocks it out of the park. But otherwise, she is sadly reduced to a prop.

Comedy without purpose is just a gag reel

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's first half tests your patience. The story goes nowhere, and the premise that is set is negated in the second half. Actors of Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz's calibre are wasted, reduced to delivering the next punchline. The comedy in the film is not organic but used to fill the narrative when nothing else is happening. Eventually, the film falls flat because it is structured like a gag reel with a twist at the end.

The climax saves the film, almost

The last 30 minutes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 feel like it is from a different movie, made with a different director. The shift in tone is so palpable. For two solid hours, the horror-comedy meanders its way through with a gag here and a jump scare there before flipping a switch. The climax handles a sensitive subject so beautifully and simply that it almost makes up for the torture in the first two hours.

Hindi cinema's 'sequels' are a marketing tool

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is just a spiritual successor to the previous two films. We aren't told if this Roohan (Kartik's character) is the same from part 2. If yes, then what happened to Kiara Advani's character? These questions are never answered. The film simply tries to sell a brand through nostalgia, using a new(er) rendition of Ami Je Tomar and Vidya Balan.