Vidya Balan reacts to on-stage incident, shares BTS clip from 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' song launch: 'Show must go on'

Vidya Balan is not just known for her versatility but her professionalism as well. The actor was recently present at The Royal Opera House in Mumbai along with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team. While performing live with Madhuri Dixit as they launched the Ami Je Tomar 3.0 track, Vidya stumbled and fell on stage. She has now shared a video about the incident. (Also read: Vidya Balan falls on stage during Ami Je Tomar 3.0 performance with Madhuri Dixit, continues dancing; fans laud her) Vidya Balan reacted to the on-stage incident during live performance with Madhuri Dixit.

Vidya Balan shares BTS of Ami Je Tomar dance prep

She has shared a BTS clip of her rehearsals as well as visuals from her makeup room before her live stage show. Posting the dance prep as well as the final performance compilation videos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “'The show must go on' suna tha, ab nibha bhi liya…(dancing girl emoji) loved every bit of sharing the stage with @madhuridixitnene ji … A big thank you to you for your grace and generosity (folded hands and heart emojis) Thank youuu to @kartikaaryan @aneesbazmee bhai #bhushankumar and @shivchanana for always cheering me on! And of course the biggest Thank you to the audience and to everyone who sent me love on social media and text (heart emoji).”

Vidya also revealed in the video that this was her first live on-stage performance after 12 years. After receiving applause from audiences for her dance with Madhuri, Vidya said that her dream came true. She stated that she always aspired to dance like Madhuri and today, she was able to perform with her. She also thanked her for supporting her after she accidentally fell while dancing.

Internet hails Vidya Balan's live performance

Rohit Saraf commented, “Most graceful ever! You’re incredible @balanvidya maam…always in awe of you.” Eli Avrram wrote, “Absolutely stunning both of you (heart emoji) bringing the Bollywood I fell in love with back (star emoji).” Triptii Dimri and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis. A fan commented, “Wish I could see more of those rehearsal sessions. Looks more at ease and better energy levels than the actual performance.” Another fan wrote, “You are a queen Vidya.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from Vidya Balan and Madhuri, it features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and others in pivotal roles. The film produced by T-Series is scheduled to release on November 1, 2024.