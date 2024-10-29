Sonu Nigam keeps singing as man charges at him during concert, fans laud singer: 'Sur nahi chhoda'

This was not the first time an overzealous fan or a miscreant has stepped on the stage and charged towards the performer. But Sonu Nigam pulled it off in such a way that he kept singing even after a man charged at him on stage during a recent concert. (Also Read: Somy Ali accuses ‘chameleon’ Sonu Nigam of using her show to get back at Salman, says he 'stooped down to sewage level’) Sonu Nigam keeps singing at a concert despite a man charging at him on stage

What happened?

In a video now doing the rounds on social media, Sonu can be seen singing Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte from Aditya Chopra's 2008 romantic comedy Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. A man then enters the stage and charges at Sonu in an intimidating way, before the singer sidesteps him. The security grabs the man, takes him down, and then pulls him away from the stage, while visibly bashing him up. All this while, Sonu and his team continue the performance as the singer continues to sing the song, without even a hint of interruption.

Internet reacts

The internet was mighty impressed with this rare talent of Sonu. An Instagram user commented in Hindi on the video, “Whatever happens, one must not stop singing.” Another wrote in the comment section, “Arijit ne bilkul sai kaha thaa Sonu nigam ji kabhi besura gaa hi nehi sakte (Arijit Singh was so right – Sonu Nigam can never go off tune) (laughing with tears emojis).”

A third comment stated, “That was absolutely amazing! How did Sonu avoid the guy and keep singing perfectly?? (surprise emoji) Legend for a reason!” A fourth read, “Sonu sir kitna active hain aur sur ke kitne pakke itni tez cut maarke bhage ki lekin zara sa bhi 20 se 19 ni hua (Sonu is so active and so well-versed with singing that despite taking such a sharp turn and running, his notes didn't change at all) (red heart emoji).”

A person even compared it to another recent incident in Prague, when singer-actor Nick Jonas ran away from the stage and alerted his security when a fan pointed a laser at him while he was performing on stage with his fellow Jonas Brothers. The user claimed that Sonu's reaction to a similar threat was on point, as opposed to Nick's.

However, a few users also criticised the singer's security for resorting to physical violence. One of them commented, “Par marna nhi chahiye tha (But they shouldn't have hit him) (sad emojis).” Another wrote, “He could've asked his staff to stop hitting him. He decided to continue with his song and let physical abuse/ hitting continue! They could have just throw him out of stage! Why beat?”