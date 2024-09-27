Somy Ali accuses ‘chameleon’ Sonu Nigam of using her show to get back at Salman, says he 'stooped down to sewage level’

Actor Somy Ali, ex-girlfriend of Salman Khan, has accused singer Sonu Nigam of using her talk show to get back at her former boyfriend. Taking to Instagram, Somy shared a long video saying that sometime after the show, when she wanted to offer Sonu Nigam a work "opportunity" in London, he avoided her. However, throughout the video, Somy didn't name Sonu but revealed the person in the caption of her post. Somy also said that the interview took place two years ago. (Also Read | Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali reacts to Hema Committee report, talks about 'Bollywood's culture of hero worship and secrecy') Somy Ali lashed out at Sonu Nigam in a new video.

Somy lashes out at Sonu for using her show

In her video, Somy Ali said, "A couple of years ago, I started a talk show. I interviewed a couple of people, I won't name the people. But one of the persons who was on that talk show spoke very intellectually and he shared a lot of wisdom. I was literally bewildered and in awe of everything he was saying. I genuinely believed he was someone who believed in what he was preaching. Of course, later I came to know when I tried to reach out to him for his benefit, for him to get some sort of project in London, he totally dismissed my texts or my WhatsApp messages."

Somy says Sonu didn't charge anything to be on the show

She added, "Then I kept thinking about it, I thought he was very eager, keen to come on the show, didn't charge us anything because we couldn't afford to pay anyone to be on the talk show. It was a small talk show. We had just started off, we didn't have any sponsors. Later on I realised that this gentleman, someone I highly highly respect, where it comes to their craft, this gentleman came on the show with a purpose. The purpose was to get back at someone that I was affiliated with in Mumbai back when I was from 16 to 24, I believe I came back to US when I was 25."

Somy tried to give Sonu 'opportunity' in London

Somy also added, "I realised the only reason he came on the show was to prove to that gentleman that, 'Look, I'm on your ex's show'. Once that chapter closed when I tried to offer him an opportunity...he refused to communicate with me, I tried three times, I wasn't gaining anything out of it... I left voice notes in Hindi, Urdu, English, any language I know, but this person refused to communicate with me."

Somy calls Sonu 'chameleon'

She added that she learned a valuable lesson that she "had been had". Somy continued, "The person whom you used to respect, honour, you put on a pedestal, think that he is such a good person, who said such nice things in the interview, the person all of a sudden is a chameleon, jo bilkul rang badal dete hai (who change colours)."

Somy calls Sonu 'sociopath'

Sharing the clip, Somy captioned the post, “This is what people are and how they take advantage of you. @sonunigamofficial Then he makes videos of others who treated him poorly. I am shell shocked is and would be an understatement. I had the utmost respect for this person. Judge a book by its cover People!”

"At least this one! Because trust me I was duped and how is unimaginable. I am still in disbelief. Oh, by the way, this man who played me is Sonu Nigam. Be wary. He likes to make videos poor him and how he was used and abused. These kind of people are sociopaths. I still love his songs though. Just didn’t expect him to stoop down to a sewage level," she concluded.