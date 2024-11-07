Singham Again worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn film maintains momentum; inches close to 250 crore

Box office report

According to Sacnilk, Singham Again registered a worldwide collection of ₹247 crore (nett) on day 6.

It is trailing ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On day 6, the worldwide Collection of the Kartik Aaryan starrer is ₹227 crore.

As of now, Singham Again made around ₹4.06 crore (nett) in India on day seven for all languages, taking the total to ₹168.31 crore. Singham Again had an overall 13.17% occupancy in Hindi language on Thursday. However, the film business saw a slight dip. The film minted ₹10.5 crore on day 6. Singham Again released on November 1, and raked in ₹43.5 crore on day one.

Earlier this week, Rohit thanked the audience for giving him his 10th ₹100 crore film and the ‘fastest’ to hit the milestone. “SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest ₹100 crore film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

His previous films, Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Chennai Express (2013), Singham Returns (2014), Dilwale (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021), are also part of the ₹100 crore club.

About the film

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were box office hits. It stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi.

It introduces new cops in the mix with Deepika Padukone’s Shakti Shetty and Tiger Shroff’s Satya Bali. Arjun Kapoor plays the antagonist called Danger Lanka while Kareena reprises her role as Avni. Salman Khan makes a cameo as Chulbul Pandey, his iconic character from Dabangg, in the film.

This time, Rohit has given his own spin to the Ramayana for the cop film. In fact, Arjun has described the film as the “modern-day interpretation of Ramayana”. He plays a Ravan-like antagonist in Singham Again. The film clashed with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1. Singham Again is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, which also features Simmba and Sooryavanshi.