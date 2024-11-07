Anees Bazmee calls box office difference between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again ‘minute’: ‘Koi 2 zyada, koi kam’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker spoke about the films faring well at the box office and sent out a special message for the team of Singham Again.

Diwali box office delight

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The blockbuster starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster/psychiatrist. However, Kartik Aaryan took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, another blockbuster released in 2022. Vidya Balan, who played Manjulika in the first part, reprised her iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years. Actor Madhuri Dixit also joined the team to take the spook to the next level.

“The feedback that I am getting for the film till now is just amazing... While I have started working on my next project, I am soaking in all the love that I am getting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” Anees tells us while taking a break from a narration.

The director adds, “I am so happy that the film is working well at the box office, and the audience has loved it. The whole team of the film is very so happy about it”.

On result of the big clash

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released on November 1. As per Sacnilk, on day 6, the film minted ₹148.75 crore (nett) in India, and the worldwide collection stands at ₹227 crore (nett). When it comes to Singam Again, the star-studded film registered a business of ₹164.25 crore (nett) on day 6. The worldwide collection is at ₹247 crore (nett).

“Both the films have fared well. I am happy with both films. Audience has shown equal love to both the films, and it is enough for us,” he says.

Sharing a special message for Singham Again team, the director mentions, “I want to congratulate them.. A lot of people in that film are my old friends”.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Singham Again features Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Remind him that the Kartik film is narrowly trailing behind Ajay Devgn's entertainer, and Anees shares, “It is a minute number. Such a small thing doesn’t make any difference”.

“Koi film 2 ₹zyada hai, aur koi kum... What matters is that both the films have done good business and brought huge crowds to the theatres," Anees says.

Looking back on whether he was nervous about the clash, the director shared that he had full confidence in his project.

“No one makes a film thinking that it will not work, or it is bad... So I believed in the project. When it comes to clashes, we just decided on the date. We can decide the date when we want to release the project and don’t have anything else under our control. In the end, our fate depends on the audience,” he ends.