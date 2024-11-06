Singham Again worldwide box office day 5: Ajay Devgn film leaves behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, crosses 230 crore

Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 5: Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, has been performing well globally. Released in November 1, the latest installment in the cop universe has collected more than ₹230 crore gross worldwide, despite facing stiff competition from the other big Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan film sails past ₹200 crore after strong Tuesday) Ajay Devgn's Singham Again clashed with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali

Singham Again worldwide box office update

The latest report on Sacnilk.com states that the film has collected ₹ 232.25 crore so far. On its fifth day, Singham Again minted ₹ 48 crore to its global collections. The film has made a gross collection of ₹ 184.25 crore in India so far.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that Singham Again collected ₹ 153.75 crore at the domestic box office within five days of release.

More details

Singham Again is the third instalment in the Singham franchise, which began with the 2011 hit.It is also part of Rohit Shetty's larger Cop Universe, which also includes Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Salman Khan makes a cameo as Chulbul Pandey, his iconic character from Dabangg, in the film. It introduces new cops in the mix with Deepika Padukone’s Shakti Shetty and Tiger Shroff’s Satya Bali. Arjun plays the antagonist called Danger Lanka.

Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram on Tuesday to thank the audience for the bumper response to Singham Again. He wrote, “SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled.”

Singham Again maintained its lead over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has taken its worldwide total to ₹208 crore in five days of release. Singham Again benefitted because it got the better share of screens in India, with 60 percent average. The rest of the 40 percent were taken by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.