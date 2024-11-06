Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan film sails past 200 crore after strong Tuesday

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan has a second film in the ₹200-crore film, and this one is also a Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor's latest release - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - crossed the ₹200-crore mark in worldwide box office collections on Tuesday. The previous Kartik-starrer to achieve the feat was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, two years ago. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office day 4: Kartik Aaryan flexes a healthy Monday haul, film earns ₹188 crore) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan's film has crossed another milestone

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 5

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had earned ₹187 crore worldwide in the first four days of its release. On Tuesday - day five - it added ₹20.50 crore more to its kitty. Of this, ₹13.50 crore came from the domestic territory alone. Now, after five days in theatre, the Anees Bazmee film has earned ₹165 crore gross in the domestic market and ₹43 crore (just over $5 million) overseas. This takes its worldwide total to ₹208 crore.

The film is all set to cross ₹250 crore by the second weekend and should easily go past the ₹266-crore lifetime haul of Bhool Bhualiayaa 2, Kartik Aaryan's highest grosser. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made the most of the Diwali weekend, registering 70-75% footfalls over the first three days. It also bravely held its own against Singham Again, a much bigger film that was also released the same day. The Rohit Shetty film had the advantage of more screens, which enabled it to earn more over the weekend. However, since then, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has steadily closed the gap.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the franchise, bringing back Kartik from part 2 and Vidya Balan from part 1. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a horror comedy, opened to mixed reviews. Critics praised the film's climax and the performances, but criticised the comedy and extra long runtime.