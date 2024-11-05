Singham Again box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty coasts past 150-crore mark despite another big dip

Singham Again box office collection day 5: Rohit Shetty's Singham Again celebrated an important box office milestone on Monday, crossing ₹200 crore worldwide. In India, it went from strength to strength over the Diwali weekend. As the weekdays progress, the film has started to show the anticipated drop in collections but is still crossing milestones quickly. (Also read: Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor film crosses ₹200 crore mark) Singham Again box office collection day 5: The Rohit Shetty film has earned over ₹ 150 crore

Singham Again box office collection day 5

On Tuesday, the fifth day of its release, Singham Again collected ₹13.50 crore net in India, a 25% drop from its Monday haul of ₹18 crore. The drop is big but expected as the Diwali holidays end across India. Despite the drop, Singham Again has now crossed ₹150 crore net in India. Its total five-day collection now stands at ₹153.25 crore, an impressive number.

Singham Again has been impressive overseas, too, earning an estimated $6 million (over ₹50 crore) in the foreign markets. The film's producers will hope that Singham Again is able to arrest the fall and put in impressive collection figures for the remainder of the week and see some increase over the weekend again. Whether that happens or not will determine just how much legs this film has at the ticket window.

All about Singham Again

Singham Again is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, including Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film is the third instalment in the Singham series and the fifth of the cop universe. Apart from Ajay Devgn as the titular supercop, the Avengers-style crossover film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film also features a post-credits cameo from Salman Khan, who reprises his iconic character Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg films.

Singham Again was released in theatres to mixed-to-positive reviews. Critics praised the film's action and storytelling but criticized some of the performances.