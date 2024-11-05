Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor film crosses 200 crore mark

Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 4: Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, released in theatres on November 1. Since then, the film has made ₹210 crore gross worldwide, standing strong despite facing competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. (Also Read: Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn film crosses part 1's lifetime haul in opening weekend) Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 4: The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone.

Singham Again worldwide box office

Rohit’s action film, third in the Singham franchise, reached a new milestone on Tuesday. The film grossed ₹210 crore worldwide, ₹167.5 crore in India alone, and ₹42.5 crore overseas. On Monday, it crossed the ₹176 crore mark, surpassing Singham's ₹157 crore haul in 2011.

According to Sacnilk.com, Singham Again made ₹139.75 crore net in its four-day run at the domestic box office. The film’s team claimed that it reached the ₹125 crore net mark at the domestic box office in its first weekend.

Rohit Shetty thanks the audience

Rohit thanked the audience on Tuesday for giving him his 10th ₹100 crore film and the ‘fastest’ to hit the milestone. “SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

According to ANI, his previous films, Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Chennai Express (2013), Singham Returns (2014), Dilwale (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021), are also part of the ₹100 crore club.

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, which also features Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film has an Avengers-style crossover between these characters.

It introduces new cops in the mix with Deepika Padukone’s Shakti Shetty and Tiger Shroff’s Satya Bali. Arjun plays the antagonist called Danger Lanka while Ajay, Kareena, Akshay and Ranveer reprise their roles as Bajirao Singham, Avni, Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao.