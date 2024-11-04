Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn film crosses part 1's lifetime haul in opening weekend

Latest Cop Universe film Singham Again continues to go from strength to strength at the box office. On the third day of its release, the film added over ₹50 crore worldwide, taking its global haul to ₹176 crore, and is inching towards the ₹200 crore milestone now. (Also read: Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film rakes in over ₹125 crore) Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn's cop drama is inching towards ₹ 200 crore

Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 3

Singham Again is the third instalment in the Singham franchise, which began with the 2011 hit. The film's ₹176-crore haul means that it has already surpassed the lifetime haul of the original Singham, which earned ₹157 crore back in 2011. According to Sacnilk, Singham Again has earned ₹121 crore net ( ₹146 crore gross) in India over the first three days of its release. Overseas, it has earned $3.6 million ( ₹30 crore), taking the global haul to ₹176 crore.

Singham Again clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office, with both films releasing on November 1. Singham Again has benefitted from receiving the lion's share of screens in India. Trade analysts have said that the Rohit Shetty film got 60% screens upon release while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had to settle for 40%. However, the film has made the most of it, by registering 60-65% occupancy over the weekend.

The all-important Monday test will now determine the film's longevity. The Diwali holidays over the weekend helped the film get a strong start. But now, it will see a dip on Monday. However, just how big the dip is will determine how far Singham Again will go.

All about Singham Again

Singham Again is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, which also includes Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film has been made as an Avengers-style crossover for the universe, bringing Ajay Devgn together with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The film introduces new characters, played by Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.