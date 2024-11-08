Singham Again box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn film rounds off opening week in style at 173 crore

Singham Again box office collection day 7: Rohit Shetty's cop drama, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles, has finished its opening week in style. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹173 crore in 7 days since its release on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali. (Also Read – Singham Again worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn film maintains momentum; inches close to ₹250 crore) Singham Again box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn's cop drama finishes at ₹ 173 crore in opening week

Singham Again's opening week

After earning over ₹164 crore by Wednesday, Singham Again added another ₹8.75 crore to its domestic collection on Thursday, enabling its total box office earnings in India to reach ₹173 crore at the end of its opening week. ₹8.75 crore, however, is the lowest day-vise collection the film has clocked in so far. In comparison, it earned ₹10.5 crore on Wednesday.

Anees Bazmee's horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is also going from strength to strength against Singham Again, tailing behind by a few crores. It sure seems to have eaten into the business of the cop drama. With no major release scheduled this week, Singham Again will likely maintain its momentum at the domestic box office.

Rohit Shetty's fastest ₹ 100 crore hit yet

Rohit Shetty on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards viewers for making Singham Again his fastest ₹100 crore-earning movie, saying he is "humbled" by their love and support.

The filmmaker said the movie, which was released on November 1 during the Diwali weekend, is also his 10th film to hit the milestone. It is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films.

Singham Again, the third instalment in the Singham franchise, features a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

"SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled," Rohit wrote in an Instagram post.

According to the makers, the film earned ₹125 crore (net) at the domestic box office in its first weekend.

Rohit's previous films Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Chennai Express (2013), Singham Returns (2014), Dilwale (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021) are already part of the ₹100 crore club.

Singham Again is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's ambitious cop universe, which also stars Akshay and Ranveer's characters Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao.