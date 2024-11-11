Ajay Devgn feels Bollywood box office business needs more transparency: ‘Slowly, I think it is getting there’

The debate surrounding rigged box office figures and inflated collection numbers has been gaining momentum in Bollywood. Joining the chorus, actor Ajay Devgn, who was seen in Singham Again, emphasised the need for transparency in the box office business, saying we are getting there. Also read: Watched Singham Again? Ajay Devgn to star in 3 more sequels Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn faced a setback with Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha.(PTI)

Need for more transparency

During Pinkvilla Masterclass, Ajay stressed the need for box office transparency at the moment. He was asked about having a similar system like in China where collections are updated on an hourly basis and have clearer data on average ticket prices, and age group.

Responding to it, Ajay said, “It is required and slowly, I think it is getting there. I guess it is getting there. So, in a couple of years, everything is going to be transparent. It's already getting transparent". Filmmaker Rohit Shetty agreed with Ajay’s views on the need for box office transparency.

In the same conversation, the Singham star also spoke about the change in the entertainment industry, which troubled him the most. “Filmmakers talk about numbers more than the script. First, there was only passion. Now the numbers have come in. And it hurts," Ajay said, adding that the industry has become more numbers-driven than about passion.

On the work front

Ajay Devgn is back on the big screen as Bajirao Singham in the latest instalment, Singham Again, which is winning the box office game.

The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan. Singham Again is the third instalment of the franchise. Singham was released in 2011, also starring Kajal Aggarwal, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The film was released on November 1 and has minted over ₹250 crore till now.

Going forward, Ajay has diverse projects lined up for release. He will be seen in projects such as Azaad, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardar 2.