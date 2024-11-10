Suriya reveals wife Jyothika's salary was once 3 times more than his own: ‘It took me some time to call myself a hero’

If there's one secure, encouraging husband in the Tamil film industry, it's Suriya. In an interview with Mashable, the Kanguva actor revealed that in the early days of his career, his wife and then co-star Jyothika's salary on a film was three times more than his own. (Also Read: Karthi reveals brother Suriya had crush on this female actor when he was young: ‘He likes her a lot’) Suriya says Jyothika's pay was once 3 times more than his own(Sunil Khandare)

What Suriya said

Suriya recalled when he worked with Jyothika in her second Tamil film, Vasanth's 1999 romantic comedy Poovellam Kettuppar. “I knew Tamil, I was supposed to be an actor’s son, but I was fumbling, forgetting my lines, and I didn’t know how to act. It was my third or fourth film. I had a lot of respect for her work ethic, she would know the lines better than me. She would learn them by heart and was quite sincere,” Suriya said.

“She skyrocketed to success and I took five years to stabilise. It took me some time to call myself a hero and have my own market. In Kaakha Kaakha (2003), her salary was three times higher than mine. I also realised that time where I was in life. She was ready to be a part of my life, her parents had also agreed and I realised what I am earning and what she was earning. I realised I had to pull my socks and I had to be equal to her, at least be able to protect them. Eventually, it all happened,” added Suriya.

About Suriya and Jyothika

Suriya says he hopes to reteam with wife and frequent collaborator Jyotika in a film soon, but the couple isn't the one to go after directors for a script. The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, has co-starred in seven films, including Poovellam Kettuppar, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

Suriya, 49, said it is always a "dream" for him to work with Jyotika, 46. "I really wish and hope it happens soon," the actor told PTI when asked about sharing screen space with his wife next. "But we don't make those projects happen, we don't take the first step saying 'Let's do this, let's ask the director or let's ask for a script'. It should be more organic. Directors should want to ask us because they want to see us as those characters. Manifesting, asking the universe to happen," he added.

While Suriya will be next seen in Kanguva, Jyothika will star in Dabba Cartel.