Karthi reveals brother Suriya had crush on this female actor when he was young: ‘He likes her a lot’

Actor Suriya was recently a guest on Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable with NBK. His brother Karthi joined them via call.

‘I am a late bloomer’

Suriya revealed on the show that his favourite food was biryani and that he’s proud of his performance in Soorarai Pottru. When asked what age he had his first crush and their name, he refused to take any names but said, “ (I am a) late bloomer, sir. To understand crush and everything, it took time.”

Not one to let go, Balakrishna called Karthi to cross-check the answers and ask him if Suriya told him the truth. When he joked that Suriya told him many lies, Karthi agreed in jest, “He has been like that since childhood.” Karthi also joked that his brother gets irritated just by looking at him, and they don’t even need a reason to fight.

Balakrishna then asked him the ‘most important question’ of who Suriya’s first crush was and Karthi replied, “He likes one actress a lot. There’s a song called Chikubuku Raile.” Balakrishna understood what he meant and asked, “Yes, is it Gautami?” Karthi replied in affirmative. A seemingly embarrassed Suriya said in Telugu, “Karthi, nuvvu katthi ra, Karthi kadu. (Karthi, you’re dangerous like a knife)”

For the unversed, Chikubuku Raile from Shankar's 1993 film Gentleman is a special number featuring Gauthami and Prabhu Deva. Unstoppable with NBK has so far included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Dulquer Salmaan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary as guests, in addition to Suriya.

Upcoming work

Suriya will soon appear in Siva’s Kanguva, which also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The film will feature him in dual roles as a warrior and a contemporary man and will be released in theatres on November 14. He has also shot for Karthik Subbaraj's untitled film. Karthi was last seen in Meiyazhagan, produced by Suriya and starring Arvind Swami. He is shooting for Vaa Vaathiyaar and Sardar 2.