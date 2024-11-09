Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karthi reveals brother Suriya had crush on this female actor when he was young: ‘He likes her a lot’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 09, 2024 03:21 PM IST

On Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable with NBK on Aha, Karthi revealed that his brother Suriya was fond of this actor when he was young.

Actor Suriya was recently a guest on Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable with NBK. In a segment, he opened up about everything from his favourite food to his best performance to date. While he refused to name his childhood crush, his brother Karthi, who joined them via call, was much more forthcoming. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli credits Suriya's Ghajini for inspiring him to go pan-India with Baahubali: ‘I regret not working with him’)

Actor Suriya was a guest on Balakrishna's talk show recently and Karthi joined them via call.
Actor Suriya was a guest on Balakrishna's talk show recently and Karthi joined them via call.

‘I am a late bloomer’

Suriya revealed on the show that his favourite food was biryani and that he’s proud of his performance in Soorarai Pottru. When asked what age he had his first crush and their name, he refused to take any names but said, “ (I am a) late bloomer, sir. To understand crush and everything, it took time.”

Not one to let go, Balakrishna called Karthi to cross-check the answers and ask him if Suriya told him the truth. When he joked that Suriya told him many lies, Karthi agreed in jest, “He has been like that since childhood.” Karthi also joked that his brother gets irritated just by looking at him, and they don’t even need a reason to fight.

Balakrishna then asked him the ‘most important question’ of who Suriya’s first crush was and Karthi replied, “He likes one actress a lot. There’s a song called Chikubuku Raile.” Balakrishna understood what he meant and asked, “Yes, is it Gautami?” Karthi replied in affirmative. A seemingly embarrassed Suriya said in Telugu, “Karthi, nuvvu katthi ra, Karthi kadu. (Karthi, you’re dangerous like a knife)”

For the unversed, Chikubuku Raile from Shankar's 1993 film Gentleman is a special number featuring Gauthami and Prabhu Deva. Unstoppable with NBK has so far included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Dulquer Salmaan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary as guests, in addition to Suriya.

Upcoming work

Suriya will soon appear in Siva’s Kanguva, which also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The film will feature him in dual roles as a warrior and a contemporary man and will be released in theatres on November 14. He has also shot for Karthik Subbaraj's untitled film. Karthi was last seen in Meiyazhagan, produced by Suriya and starring Arvind Swami. He is shooting for Vaa Vaathiyaar and Sardar 2.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //