AP CM Chandrababu Naidu shoots opening episode for Balakrishna's talk show Unstoppable

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be the first guest on season 4 of actor Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable on Aha. Chandrababu shot for an episode with Balakrishna recently, pictures and videos of which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Balakrishna meets Sunny Deol on sets of SDGM; fans want them to team up for ‘mass action movie’. See pics) This is the second time Chandrababu Naidu will be a guest on Balakrishna's talk show.

CBN on Balakrishna’s Unstoppable

CM Chandrababu Naidu shot for the first episode of Balakrishna’s Unstoppable on Sunday. Pictures shared by the talk show’s team show him being greeted by Balakrishna with flowers. A video on X also shows the duo exiting a vanity van while heading on set. Incidentally, this is Chandrababu’s second time on the show. He and his son, Nara Lokesh, were the guests on the show in season 2.

Given that Balakrishna’s daughter Brahmani is married to Lokesh, the conversation veered between personal topics and professional the last time around. It remains to be seen what the duo chat about this time, as Chandrababu is back in power in AP after years. The first episode of Unstoppable with NBK will stream on Aha on October 25 at 8.30 pm.

Other guests on the show

Recently, Aha released an animated trailer that showed Balakrishna as a superhero to announce the new season of Unstoppable. The new season will highlight Balakrishna’s 50-year legacy in the film industry.

Sources close to production told Hindustan Times that Dulquer Salmaan shot for an episode with the team of his upcoming film Lucky Bhaskar. “DQ came with team Lucky Bhaskar and had a lot of fun,” says the source, adding, “Allu Arjun came along with some surprises. His episode will be really interesting as he revealed many unknown things. Other big names are also in the line-up to be revealed soon.”

Balakrishna on Unstoppable

At the season 4 announcement, Balakrishna said that many approached him to host a talk show, but he said yes to Unstoppable only because Allu Aravind asked him to host it.

He said, “Many people have approached me to host various shows, but I did not agree and wouldn't have done this show if someone else had asked. I chose to do this show because Arvind garu asked me,” adding, “Many heroes, directors, and producers have appeared on this show, and its success is due to their contributions. They have answered even the most awkward questions patiently.”