Balakrishna meets Sunny Deol on sets of SDGM; fans want them to team up for ‘mass action movie’. See pics

Movie buffs got a crossover they didn’t think they needed when Balakrishna met Sunny Deol on the sets of his next film in Hyderabad. Sunny is shooting for the yet-to-be-titled SDGM with director Gopichand Malineni, and Balakrishna decided to drop by recently. (Also Read: Nara Rohit gets engaged to Prathinidhi 2 co-star Siree Leela in Hyderabad; Chandrababu Naidu, Balakrishna attend. Watch) Gopichand Malineni, Sunny Deol, Balakrishna on the sets of SDGM in Hyderabad.

Balakrishna meets Sunny Deol

The film's producers, Mythri Movies, posted pictures on X (formerly Twitter) of Sunny and Balakrishna shaking hands and interacting with each other. They wrote, “A MASSive moment. GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu met ACTION SUPERSTAR @iamsunnydeol Ji on the sets of #SDGM during the ongoing schedule. MASS FEAST LOADING. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy.”

Gopichand also posted their pictures on Instagram, writing, “A MASSive moment. GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu met ACTION SUPERSTAR @iamsunnydeol.” Fans were thrilled to see the Bollywood and Tollywood stars together, with some commenting about wanting to see them in a film together.

One fan wrote, “Gopichand garu please bring both of them in a mass action movie together and we are sure you are the only director who can do this and if it happens the history will be created.” Another wrote, “Give sunny Cameo action in Akhanda2 Sir please.” Numerous people commented with fire and heart emojis.

Sunny Deol celebrates Dussehra in Hyderabad

Sunny posted a video early on Saturday morning on X, wishing fans a Happy Dussehra and informing them that he will hopefully completely shoot for the film by the end of the month in Hyderabad. The bi-lingual Telugu-Hindi film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar, Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher.

Talking to Hindustan Times exclusively in June when the film was announced, Gopichand said, “I wrote the script knowing it’ll be perfect for someone like Sunny.” He also added, “He’s a big action hero, I’m a mass director and we have the perfect script. And let’s be clear, it’s not a remake.”