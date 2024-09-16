Randeep Hooda asks why should he compete with Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor: They can't do what I do

Randeep Hooda has talked about an actor finding one's own calling and "USP". Speaking with India Today, he shared why he prefers to do "transformational acting, or method acting". The actor said that he wasn't "good at dancing", so why would he compete with Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff? (Also Read | Randeep Hooda says boycott culture is a social media hoax: 'Have been cancelled many times') Randeep Hooda was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep talks about his choice of films

Randeep said, "I have always wanted to not just do frothy films. In India and everywhere, we are looking at entertainment, where we are not required to apply our minds too much. But, I've been fortunate enough to choose films at the sacrifice of not doing enough - out of 24 years of my experience as a professional actor, I've not been on the sets for 11 years. So, either I am waiting for something meaningful to come across or I am preparing for something."

Randeep on Hrithik, Shahid

When asked to dance a little, he refused and said, "This is the reason why I prefer to do transformational acting, or method acting, where you are preparing yourself to know the truth of a character. For example, I have played many cop roles, but I have not played a cardboard cop wearing a uniform. They are human beings who happen to be cops. That's where you create a difference. And because I was not good at dancing, I chose to be good at this. So, why compete with Hrithik, Shahid and Tiger because they dance so well? They can't do what I do. Find your USP."

About Randeep's last film

Randeep was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. It was released on March 22.