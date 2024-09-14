Randeep Hooda says boycott culture is a social media hoax: 'Have been cancelled many times'

Randeep Hooda has said that social media negativity and ‘cancel culture’ do not bother him. The actor was recently asked about the impact of ‘boycott culture’ on movie releases. Randeep, while speaking at India Today Mind Rocks 2024 Youth Summit called boycott trend a ‘social media hoax.’ (Also read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Angry Randeep Hooda demands 'heinous punishment') Randeep Hooda said that boycott trend against films is a social media hoax.

Randeep Hooda on social media boycott trend

While reflecting on social media boycott, the actor stated that any popularity is good for actors. However, he mentioned that it shouldn't be only about creating ‘sensationalism.’

Randeep said, “I think any popularity is good popularity. The problem arises when nobody is talking about you. But that should not also be a case of just creating sensationalism. Boycott culture is a social media hoax. If you see boycott for a film on social media, that doesn't necessarily mean people are not going to watch it. If people are not watching it, is because they didn't like the trailer. People watch a film because they like the trailer or actor in it. It has nothing to do with this boycott culture. I don't care about it at all. I have been cancelled many times. I am here bro.”

Randeep Hooda's acting career

Randeep made his acting debut with Mira Nair's Hinglish film Monsoon Wedding. His first Hindi film was D. He later acted in Bollywood films such as, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Jannat 2, Cocktail, Jism 2, Heroine, Murder 3, Highway and Kick. The actor's popular films also include Sultan, Baaghi 2, Love Aaj Kal and Extraction. He has worked in biopics Rang Rasiya, Main Aur Charles, Sarbjit and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep portrayed the character of Indian political activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the epic-drama directed and co-produced by him. The movie also featured Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Mrinal Dutt, Rajesh Kera, and Lokesh Mittal in pivotal characters.