Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Angry Randeep Hooda demands 'heinous punishment'

Celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor, among many others, have expressed their outrage on the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Now, actor Randeep Hooda is sharing his feelings and how this case has left him 'speechless'. Also read | Kareena Kapoor remembers Nirbhaya after recent Kolkata rape-murder: Still waiting for change Randeep Hooda has shared a long post about the Kolkata case that has been dominating headlines for days now.

‘The horror seems to repeat itself’

Randeep took to Instagram on Friday night to share a long post, wherein he spoke about 'coming from a family of doctors' and how the Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case 'sent chills down his spine'.

The actor began by writing, "Been speechless and distraught about the horror that seems to repeat itself in our society... coming from a family of doctors and my sister also being one just sends chills down my spine." He wrote in his caption, “Enough is Enough!”

'Heinous crimes deserve more heinous punishment'

Randeep demanded justice in the case and 'severe punishment'. He said, “Medical professionals need to be protected no doubt... but the predators don't see profession in seems... it has to be a societal change not restricted to people who understand the language I write in and that'll take time... the first and immediate step could be swift and severe punishment given out... that punishment should be covered and propagated by the media/social media as much as the tragic incident itself if not more.”

Randeep concluded by writing, “Heinous crimes deserve even more heinous punishment. At this trying hour I stand with family and the medical fraternity for justice and my heart goes out to the girl's family. Om Shanti!”

What Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar said

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher joined the list of celebrities raising their voice after the recent Kolkata case. He demanded capital punishment for the rapist. Filmmaker Karan Johar had also shared his disappointment and shock over the rape and murder case.

"We failed our women and this failure will have karmic repercussions ... on all of US... the big massive irony of independence for every living woman in our country! This breaks my heart and makes me sick to the core..." read an excerpt from his post shared on Instagram Stories.

Actor Hrithik Roshan also expressed his anger and concern on social media. On his X account, he wrote, "Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It's going to hopefully happen with sensitising and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better."