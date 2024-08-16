Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon demand justice, stand with Kolkata doctor's family

The tragic incident involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a medical college in Kolkata has left the nation in shock and grief. In response to the tragedy, Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Genelia D'Souza, and Suhana Khan among others expressed his deep anger and concern on social media. (Also Read – Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann express shock over rape-murder of Kolkata doctor: Women aren't safe anywhere) Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and other actors spoke about the Kolkata rape-murder case

Hrithik Roshan

On his X account, Hrithik wrote, “Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It's going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better.”

"We will get there. Eventually. But what in the interim ? Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators. That's what we need. Perhaps ? I stand with the victim's family in seeking justice for their daughter and I stand with all the Doctors that were attacked last night," his post further read.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories on late Thursday night and reposted a BBC photo from a protest site. In the picture, a protestor held a sign which read, “Who will speak for her if you don't?” She shared the post with a sad emoji.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the text that stated, “Fifty years on this planet, in this country, and I am teaching my daughter the same things I was taught as a child. Don't go alone – to the park, to school, to the beach.”

On her X account, Genelia D'Souza wrote, “Monsters need to be hanged!!! Just reading what the survivor went through sent chills up my spine. A woman, a lifesaver who was on duty faced this horror in the seminar hall. My heart goes out to the family and her loved ones - can't even imagine how they are facing this tragedy.”

In an Instagram post, Kriti Sanon on Thursday wrote, “While we celebrate our 78th year of Independence and feel proud on how far we've come as a country globally.. it breaks my heart to see the terrifying reality that women are still not Safe in their own country. There is absolutely no fear in the people who commit these inhumane acts. And even today, its the woman being blamed for being a victim!!!”

Raising concern over the safety of the women in the country, she asked, “Unless there is faster justice, severe punishments and more importantly better upbringing, nothing is gonna change. Are we really FREE when our basic safety is in question??” She captioned the post, “Heavy heart and angry soul. Aaj wish karne ka mann nahi kiya (didn't feel like wishing on Independence Day today).”

On Thursday, Suhana Khan shared a message from friend Navya Naveli Nanda on her Instagram Stories. "Yet another horrific rape has unfolded in front of our eyes. First and most importantly, let us pray for her and her family.Women have always played a very important role in the growth and development of our country. The workplace, the classroom and the home must be an enabling and safe space for us.Men and women need to unite against those mindsets and belief systems that continuously objectify women or think of them as easy prey," read the Instagram post.

"The times we are out at night or what we wear are NOT signs for anything other than the fact that we have a right to live our life the way we desire. And for this, we cannot be made to live in continued fear or under threat.While nothing can ever compensate the pain and suffering the doctor went through that day, we need to take concrete steps to ensure this NEVER happens again. Whether it's stricter law enforcement or building safety protocols - steps need to be taken immediately. We deserve better. We will continue to fight for better. Because nothing and no one should ever be able to override the agency and dignity of women," it further read.

Details about the incident

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of the post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards saying, "Justice needs to be served," "No duty without security" and “Justice delayed is justice denied.”