Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann express shock over rape-murder of Kolkata doctor: Women aren't safe anywhere

Actor Alia Bhatt has expressed shock and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, Alia shared a note about the horrific incident. In the post, Alia raised concern over the safety of women. (Also Read | Richa Chadha requests CM Mamata Banerjee for swift justice in Kolkata trainee doctor rape-murder case) Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra have spoken about the Kolkata rape-murder incident.

Alia pens note on Kolkata rape-murder

Alia wrote, "Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed." She also shared statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 report.

She added, "How are all of us as women supposed to feel? How are we supposed to go to work or go about our daily lives with this playing on our minds. This horrific incident has once again reminded us that women disproportionately bear the weight of ensuring their own safety."

The actor continued, "Despite the many crimes and all the women who have suffered, there is no real recourse or hope that things will change. We could not save this young woman, but we can try to prevent it from happening again. My request to the powers that be-- FOCUS on the safety of women in FOCUS on creating safe spaces and increase all avenues of protection; FOCUS on the why. The writing is on the wall, that there is something fundamentally wrong with the way our society currently functions."

"These repeated inhuman acts towards women prove that there is something wrong at a root level, and unless we dig deep and uproot the cause, nothing is going to change. Don’t tell women to change their path—change the terrain. Every woman deserves better,” she concluded.

Parineeti, Vijay, Ayushmann react to incident too

Actor Parineeti Chopra re-shared a post speaking about the crime on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "If it is too difficult for you to read, imagine what it was for her. Disgusting. Horrific. Hang him by his b***s." Posting a video on Instagram, actor Vijay Varma wrote, "At least, protect our protectors." Actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heart-wrenching poem on women's safety.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Ayushmann shared a video reciting the poem, which reflected the pain and fear many women feel in today's society. A part of his poem read, "Main bhi bina Kundi lagakar soti, Kaash main bhi ladka hoti, Jhalli banke daudti udti, Saari raat doston ke saath phirti, Kaash main bhi ladka hoti..." (I would sleep without locking the door, I wish I were a boy. Carefree, I would run and fly, Roaming with friends all night, I wish I were a boy...)."

What happened in Kolkata

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest, demanding justice for the victim.