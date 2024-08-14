Richa Chadha requests CM Mamata Banerjee for swift justice in Kolkata trainee doctor rape-murder case

Social media is currently outraged over the shocking rape-murder incident of a young trainee doctor in Kolkata. From students to activists, politicians and celebrities expressed their disappointment over women's safety and gender crimes in India. Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle and requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure justice for the victim. (Also read: Richa Chadha supports Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal against trolls) Richa Chadha requested CM Mamata Banerjee for swift justice in Kolkata rape incident.

Richa Chadha seeks justice from CM Mamata Banerjee

The actor captioned her tweet as, “The women of this country expect a fair and impartial investigation from you @MamataOfficial, and swift justice. You’re the only woman currently to occupy the post of Chief Minister. #JusticeForMoumita.”

Kangana Ranaut on CBI probe in Kolkata rape- case

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had demanded a CBI probe regarding the incident. The actor-politician took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “The murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is horrible and horrific. The semi-nude body of the woman post-graduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall on Friday morning. She was brutally murdered, and her body bore multiple injury marks. The preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before her murder. I hope the case is transferred to the CBI for a complete inquiry and the assaulter is punished harshly.”

Swara Bhasker condemns Kolkata rape incident

Swara Bhasker also expressed outrage over the heinous crime and tweeted, “The rape and murder of the resident doctor in #Kolkata is gruesome & horrifying & and harsh reminder of how we as a society treat women no matter if they are the ones who will treat and save us should the need arise! Also abject lapse on the part of hospital authorities & infrastructure! It’s a painful reminder that India is no country for women. The accused must be put on trial and justice must be served speedily. Solidarity with the protesting doctors of our country! #KolkataDoctorDeath.”

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.