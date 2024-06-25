Richa Chadha supports Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal over trolling on their wedding: ‘Buri nazar waale tera muh…’
Richa Chadha recently attended Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. The actor defended her Heeramandi co-star for being trolled over her interfaith marriage.
Richa Chadha has never feared being opinionated about cinema, society and world affairs. The actor, who recently attended Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, took a smart jibe at trolls. Richa took to her Instagram stories while commending Sonakshi and Zaheer on not being affected by the social media negativity over their interfaith marriage. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shower each other with kisses in new wedding reception photoshoot: Pics)
Richa Chadha takes a jibe at trolls
Richa shared a note dedicated to the newlyweds and wrote, “Dear Sona and Zaheer! I am floored by your simplicity, your commitment to each other and am so damn happy that you dance to your own tune! didn't get a photo with you cuz you were swamped, but Ali and I love you, your spirit! Love you enough to brave crowds in month 9! LOL. You make an amazing jodi (pair). And buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo (And to those with an evil eye, your face is worthless). Love you both. Thanks for a GREAT party, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness!!!…@aslisona and iamzahero.”
Swara Bhasker backs Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal
For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer turned off the comments section on their Instagram handles while posting their wedding pictures. A section of users trolled the couple for their interfaith relationship. Earlier Swara Bhasker had defended Sonakshi and Zaheer in an interview with India Today and said, “Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we’re talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it’s up to them. It’s nobody’s business if they’re living together, getting married in a court, or having a nikaah, or an Arya Samaj wedding. It’s between the man and the woman, and their families. It’s Sonakshi’s life; she’s chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it’s between them and their families. I find this a very time-wasting debate.”
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Their reception was attended by Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actor Saira Banu, among others.
Sonakshi will be next seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar.
