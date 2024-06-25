Richa Chadha supports Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal over trolling on their wedding: ‘Buri nazar waale tera muh…’

Richa Chadha takes a jibe at trolls

Richa shared a note dedicated to the newlyweds and wrote, “Dear Sona and Zaheer! I am floored by your simplicity, your commitment to each other and am so damn happy that you dance to your own tune! didn't get a photo with you cuz you were swamped, but Ali and I love you, your spirit! Love you enough to brave crowds in month 9! LOL. You make an amazing jodi (pair). And buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo (And to those with an evil eye, your face is worthless). Love you both. Thanks for a GREAT party, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness!!!…@aslisona and iamzahero.”

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Richa Chadha slammed trolls for criticising Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith wedding.

Swara Bhasker backs Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer turned off the comments section on their Instagram handles while posting their wedding pictures. A section of users trolled the couple for their interfaith relationship. Earlier Swara Bhasker had defended Sonakshi and Zaheer in an interview with India Today and said, “Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we’re talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it’s up to them. It’s nobody’s business if they’re living together, getting married in a court, or having a nikaah, or an Arya Samaj wedding. It’s between the man and the woman, and their families. It’s Sonakshi’s life; she’s chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it’s between them and their families. I find this a very time-wasting debate.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Their reception was attended by Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actor Saira Banu, among others.

Sonakshi will be next seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar.