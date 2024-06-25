Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shower each other with kisses in new wedding reception photoshoot: Pics

Moments of love

Sonakshi captioned the post, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”

Sonakshi is wearing a red Raw Mango saree in the photo, which are from her wedding reception on Sunday evening. She has tied her hair in a slick bun, decorated with flowers. She is also wearing an emerald necklace and earrings. Zaheer looks handsome too in his white kurta and pyjama.

About the wedding

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.