Exclusive | Luv Sinha on not attending sister Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding: Give me a day or two

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday got married to each other after dating for seven years in the presence of her family members and industry colleagues. However, what everyone noticed was the absence of her brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha. (Also read: Amid trolling, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal disable comments on wedding pics) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday.

It added to the murmurs of a discord between the siblings due to Sonakshi’s decision to get married to Zaheer, son of Iqbal Ratansi who is a jeweller and businessman.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Luv reacts

Several moments from the wedding festivities have emerged online, but Luv and Kush are nowhere to be seen.

A source confirmed his absence from the festivity, saying, “Sonakshi’s parents attended the wedding, and were naturally elated about the day. However, her brothers didn’t come to the wedding as well as the reception. The photographers didn't spot the two entering the venue, till the very end. And everyone found it to be really weird”.

When Hindustan Times reached out to Luv to check about that, he didn’t avoid the question, and didn’t even deny the rumours.

“Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking,” he said when asked about the reason behind his absence.

Earlier, Luv Sinha had reacted to the reports of her sister’s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal in a conversation with ETimes. At that time too, he remained tight-lipped about the matter. “I’m out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it’s regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter,” he told ETimes.

Saqib Saleem takes on the brother duties

Sonakshi's close friend actor Saqib Saleem took on the duties of a brother at her wedding. A heartwarming video shows Sonakshi walking beneath a traditional ‘phoolon ka chaddar’, a canopy of flowers held up by her friends, with Saqib holding one end of the canopy. The wedding was attended by Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam.

The users took to social media to wonder about the brothers. "Where are her own brothers?" commented a user on the video. "Where are her family members?" asked another user.

Sonakshi gets married to Zaheer

After dating for seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer said ‘I do’ in a civil marriage ceremony at the former’s home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 23. Despite rumours about Sonakshi’s parents not being in favour of the wedding, her father Shatrughan Sinha and mother Poonam Sinha were right there along with Zaheer’s parents to give their blessings. They also hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Sunday.