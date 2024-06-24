Amid trolling, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal disable comments on wedding pics

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally made their relationship official by getting married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. They took to social media to share official pics from the ceremony, but switched off comments on Instagram. (Also read: After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dance to Chaiyya Chaiyya on their wedding night) Sonakshi Sinha dated Zaheer Iqbal for the past seven years before getting married.

Before their marriage, there have been murmurs of trouble in their families because of their cultures, with some reports also stating that actor and Parliamentarian Shatrughan Sinha might not even attend daughter Sonakshi's wedding.

Detach from trolling

On Sunday, the actors shared pictures from their wedding, acknowledging blessings from ‘both our families and both our Gods’ – a cryptic response to the trolling she has been facing since the speculation about their wedding started.

Just hours after sharing the photos from their civil wedding ceremony, several people noted that Sonakshi and Zaheer turned off the comments option on the post announcing their marriage. It could be seen as an attempt to avoid any hate and trolling during over their happy news. However, people have been dropping negative comments on other posts.

We are hitched!

Sonakshi and Zaheer's caption read, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (read heart emoji). Sonakshi (infinity emoji) Zaheer... 23.06.2024.”

The post was liked by celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Swara Bhasker, Zoya Akhtar, Ileana D'Cruz, Shilpa Shetty and Kiara Advani, among many others.

More about the wedding

After dating for seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer said ‘I do’ in a civil marriage ceremony at the former’s home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 23. Despite rumours about Sonakshi’s parents not being in favour of the wedding, her father Shatrughan Sinha and mother Poonam Sinha were right there along with Zaheer’s parents to give their blessings.

Sonakshi and Zaheer chose white as the colour of their wedding and wore all-white traditional ensembles for the ceremony. Post the wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer headed to a well-known restaurant in the city to celebrate their union with celebrity friends. It was attended by Salman Khan, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon and Kajol.