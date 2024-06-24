After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dance to Chaiyya Chaiyya on their wedding night

Ditching the idea of a grand destination wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at their Bandra home in 2022. They got married on their balcony, their favourite spot in the house, in the presence of their family and close friends. In a viral video from the night of their wedding, fans witnessed Ranbir and Alia grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998). They looked really happy, dancing like no one was watching, twinning in red. Well, it seems like Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s iconic track is now a popular wedding song for Bollywood’s newlyweds. We are referring to the newest married couple in town, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Ranbir-Alia and Sonakshi-Zaheer dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya

After dating for 7 long years, Sonakshi and Zaheer said ‘I do’ in a civil marriage ceremony at the former’s home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 23. Despite rumours about Sonakshi’s parents not being in favour of the wedding, her father Shatrughan Sinha and her mother Poonam Sinha were right there along with Zaheer’s parents to give their blessings. Post the wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer headed to a well-known restaurant in the city to celebrate their union with celebrity friends. In a viral clip from their wedding night, the two can be seen dancing to SRK and Malaika’s Chaiyya Chaiyya while the crowd cheers them on. Sonakshi and Zaheer even went down on their knees to recreate SRK’s beloved hook-step.

Just like Ranbir and Alia, Sonakshi and Zaheer look very much in love as they groove to the iconic beats celebrating their big day. While the blushing bride looked gorgeous in a red saree, her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani. For their civil marriage ceremony at home, Sonakshi and Zaheer were twinning and winning in ivory ensembles.

Well, we wish Sonakshi and Zaheer all the happiness in the world. May each day in their life be as exciting and fun as their wedding reception.