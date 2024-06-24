 After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dance to Chaiyya Chaiyya on their wedding night - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dance to Chaiyya Chaiyya on their wedding night

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 24, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their wedding by dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal seem to have followed the suit

Ditching the idea of a grand destination wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at their Bandra home in 2022. They got married on their balcony, their favourite spot in the house, in the presence of their family and close friends. In a viral video from the night of their wedding, fans witnessed Ranbir and Alia grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998). They looked really happy, dancing like no one was watching, twinning in red. Well, it seems like Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s iconic track is now a popular wedding song for Bollywood’s newlyweds. We are referring to the newest married couple in town, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Ranbir-Alia and Sonakshi-Zaheer dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya
Ranbir-Alia and Sonakshi-Zaheer dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya

 

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

After dating for 7 long years, Sonakshi and Zaheer said ‘I do’ in a civil marriage ceremony at the former’s home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 23. Despite rumours about Sonakshi’s parents not being in favour of the wedding, her father Shatrughan Sinha and her mother Poonam Sinha were right there along with Zaheer’s parents to give their blessings. Post the wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer headed to a well-known restaurant in the city to celebrate their union with celebrity friends. In a viral clip from their wedding night, the two can be seen dancing to SRK and Malaika’s Chaiyya Chaiyya while the crowd cheers them on. Sonakshi and Zaheer even went down on their knees to recreate SRK’s beloved hook-step.

Just like Ranbir and Alia, Sonakshi and Zaheer look very much in love as they groove to the iconic beats celebrating their big day. While the blushing bride looked gorgeous in a red saree, her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani. For their civil marriage ceremony at home, Sonakshi and Zaheer were twinning and winning in ivory ensembles.

Well, we wish Sonakshi and Zaheer all the happiness in the world. May each day in their life be as exciting and fun as their wedding reception.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dance to Chaiyya Chaiyya on their wedding night
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On