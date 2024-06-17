'Like father like son': Internet compares AbRam Khan to Shah Rukh Khan following viral pap moment

Bollywood's next generation appears to be taking over the internet one public appearance at a time. Actor Sohail Khan and ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, hosted a birthday bash for their younger son Yohan Khan on Sunday, June 16 at an upscale Mumbai restaurant. Among the list of attendees was Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest one, AbRam Khan. AbRam's little gesture for the paparazzi has sparked quite the internet banter. AbRam Khan waves at the paparazzi, internet compares him to SRK

Internet compares SRK and AbRam

Several glimpses of AbRam exiting Yohan's birthday celebrations have been doing the rounds of the internet. One video in particular shows AbRam seated in his car between two of his friends as they head home. The children however, appeared rather unfazed with the bright lights being flashed at them by the paps. As a matter of fact, AbRam even waved at the camera, flashing a smile before he encouraged one of his friends to also do the same.

AbRam's mild-mannered demeanour had several social media users comparing him to SRK, also known to always treat the paps with respect. One such comment read, "Abram is kind and humble like his father ❤️ SRK and abram 😍". Another added, "Abram sooo cute n well behaved always" A third user also noticed how AbRam and SRK have yet another thing in common, their dimples. Their comment observed, "Shahrukh Khan ka dimple leke peda hua hai 😂😂😂😂 so cute 🥰❤️". Showering blessings another wrote, “Shahrukh Khan has been an angelic soul . And sure does being blessed with this gift of Abram ...May this boy shine and be radiant like his father . Truly he is a Divine charismatic gift of Allah. May u always make you dad n family proud. God's choicest blessings on u Abram.”

While most were taken by AbRam's sweet gesture, some chose to focus on other aspects of the short clip. One comment in particular pointed out how kids this young should not be having 'night outs'. Their comment read, "Night out? Shouldn’t these kids be home in bed?😮". Critiquing the pap culture, another added, "So much flash on poor kids . Really bad" Many even noticed how neither of the 3 children in the car had their seatbelts on. A comment echoing this read, "Star ke bacche seat Belt nahi use kartee..".

AbRam is not the only star kid capturing the internets attention. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, was for long the Indian media's most sought after star kid. Taimur has had his own set of memorable moments with the paps, from waving at them to playfully pointing a toy gun. One instance in particular saw Taimur directly tell the paparazzi, 'band karo!'.

The pap culture in India has definitely been evolving, keeping in mind the requests from this generation of Bollywood parents. For an episode of podcast Dumb Biryani, hosted by Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, a pap was invited to discuss the same. The candid conversation saw the pap particularly discuss Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's request to refrain from taking photos of their daughter Raha, or to at the very least make use of an emoji to cover her face. Alia and Ranbir eventually introduced Raha to the world in December last year, prior to heading in for the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch.

Another celebrity name that comes to mind while on the topic of maintaining children's privacy, is Sonam Kapoor. Actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2023. However, Sonam and Anand are yet to officially reveal his face to the public.

As a matter of fact, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli too have refrained from sharing photos of their children on social media. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021 and their son Akaay on February 15, 2024. The world is yet to see either of their faces.

Back in January 2022, pictures of Vamika from an India vs South Africa cricket match started doing the rounds of the internet. Anushka was quick to share a PSA on her Instagram stories insisting how Virat and her stance on the privacy debate is still the same and Vamika's face being revealed to the public, was simply a moment where she found herself “caught off guard”. The story was also shared by Virat to his Instagram handle.

For those wondering what the big deal is with pictures of their children making it's way to the public, Virat has a concise explanation. During a May 2021 Instagram Q&A session, the cricketer elaborated the rationale behind the couple's no-pictures policy for their kids. He explained, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice”.

What are your thoughts on India's paparazzi culture?