Father's Day 2024: From Army biologist to Merchant Navy officer, meet Bollywood stars' lesser known dads

The internet is ever-eager to catch glimpses of their favourite celebrities off-duty, spending time with their loved ones. While Father's Day is as much an occasion for celebration for stars who have grown up within the industry per se due to their celebrity parents, let's take a look at actors who came from normal non-celebrity parents, and still made it big in the industry. Father's Day special: Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani with their fathers

Shah Rukh Khan

'The king of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan is the son of the late Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. Meer Taj could never see his son's mammoth success with his own eyes, having passed away in 1981, several years prior to SRK getting his big break. Same was the case with his mother Lateef Fatima Khan who passed away in 1991 shortly after SRK debuted in Fauji.

Glimpses from Shah Rukh Khan's childhood

The world-renowned actor however, has kept the memory of his parents, particularly his father, well and alive. Every so often SRK will fondly share a heartening anecdote from the limited time he had with his parents. In the 2004 BBC documentary The Inner World of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor shared, "My father was a very sweet, soft-spoken man. He was the youngest freedom fighter for India, actually". The actor further revealed how his profession is essentially what helped him get over the sudden death of his parents. As shared by Shah Rukh himself, he makes it a point to spend as much time as he possibly can with his children, because he knows what it feels like to not have one's parents around.

Kriti Sanon

The newest entrant on Bollywood's exclusive lineup of A-listers, Kriti Sanon comes from a simple, stayed background. She is the daughter of Rahul Sanon, a Chartered Accountant, and Geeta Sanon, a Physics professor. In a 2019 interview, Kriti opened up about how though there is a perception about men not being able to express love, she has never had that issue with her father — after all he is the 'first man she has ever loved'.

She has also revealed how though he had his reservations about giving her permission to model, when her advertisements started appearing on television, he was the first to jump up and spread the word.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai is the daughter of Krishnaraj Rai, who was an army biologist by profession. Though Krishnaraj was able to witness his daughter's meteoric rise to global fame, he breathed his last on March 18, 2017. Aishwarya however, still makes it a point to celebrate her father's birthday, year on year expressing her love and appreciation for him.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Brindya Rai pictured with a photograph of Krishnaraj Rai

She recently commemorated his death anniversary via an Instagram post. The caption to it read, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Thank you for all your Blessings".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas comes from a dynamic household with both her parents being doctors. Her father Ashok Chopra in particular, served as a physician in the Indian Army. He passed away in 2013 losing his battle with cancer. Priyanka is a self-proclaimed 'daddy's lil girl', as sealed in with the tattoo across her wrist.

On his 11th death anniversary, the actor penned a heartfelt note remembering her father. "The light of every room. You’re still our brightest light dad. 11 years without you and it still doesn’t feel real. Thinking of you today and everyday", she wrote.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is the daughter of Sindhi businessman Jagdeep Advani. Like any concerned father, Jagdeep too was apprehensive about allowing Kiara to dive into the world of showbiz, attempting to make it big. However, it was their collective love for films — 3 Idiots (2009) to be specific, that convinced him to let her pursue her dreams.

On June 13, Kiara completed a glorious 10 years in the industry.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is the son of Sunil Malhotra, a former captain in the Merchant Navy. Sidharth has always been rather tight-lipped when it comes to his personal life, wanting to keep it away from the limelight. His beautiful bond with his father however, still manages to shine through.

Sidharth Malhotra with his father Sunil Malhotra

In a Father's Day post from some time back, Sidharth wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the captain of our ship, for smoothly sailing us through thick and thin. I love you Boatloads Dad".

Anushka Sharma

A true and blue Army brat, Anushka Sharma is the daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma. In a 2012 interview, Anushka had shared how her father had been part of every major war since 1982. She was all of 11 years old when he was fighting in the Kargil War. Not truly understanding the gravity of the situation, she shared how she would keep going on about school and boyfriends for the limited time she got on the phone with him. Several decades on, their relationship still remains the same.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is the daughter of Amardeep Ranaut, a businessman. Kangana has been rather candid in the past, with regards to her parents' initial disapproval when it came to her pursuing the arc lights. As a matter of fact, their relationship has seen many rocky days. In Kangana's own words, she was the 'unwanted girl child'. However, over the years, looking at her achievements and her conviction in her self, Amardeep has come around to accepting his daughter's decisions and is now a proud and supportive father.

John Abraham

John Abraham's father, Abraham John, is an architect by profession. In a 2018 interview with Hindustan Times, John had shared how his father's staunch and straightforward nature greatly inspires him. He said, "My dad is my hero, [and] not just because he’s my father...He has been a straight man, has always helped society, and never screamed about it like we do as actors".

He also shared how while his mother will love his worst films, his father will always give him direct advice, no matter how bitter. He added, "He speaks like an audience member. With some films, he has even said, 'This is a waste of time!' He’s my most vocal critic".

Ayushman Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is the son of P Khurrana, a renowned astrologer. P Khurrana passed away in 2023. Following his prayer meet, Ayushmann penned an emotional note, detailing all that he had learnt from his father. "Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai 🙏🏽❤️", he concluded.

