Kriti Sanon on winning national award for Mimi: My dream is to represent India globally

Actor Kriti Sanon recently visited Delhi with her parents to receive a national award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi (2021) at Vigyan Bhawan. She also visited HT house and interacted with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment & Lifestyle), Hindustan Times. The actor met the winners of HT City Stars in the City contest and fans were amused to listen to her winning story and wish list for the future. The winners of the contest were, Aanchal Pandhi, Aditya Maggo, Abdullah Rafey, Arzam Khan, Yatesh Kumar, Nitinn Sharma, Tanya Sharma, Khushi Chauhan, Samanjasya Bhutani, and Sanyam Yadav. Kriti Sanon won a national award for Mimi

The National award win

Sanon started by taking us back to the moment when she first received the national award’s phone call, and shared, “I was in a meeting at home, when I started getting calls from a Delhi landline number. My agent picked the call and it was from the IMB Ministry, Mr. Anurag Thakur himself, who wanted to personally congratulate me half an hour before the announcement. I couldn’t believe that this has happened, I was so overwhelmed. I ran down to tell my parents.”

Mimi was always special

“Mimi was always special, as it had a lot of heart and soul to it, along with entertainment. When we started shooting, the scnes actually came out better than what was on paper, and that doesn’t happen to every film. Scenes ke saath feel arahi thi ki kuch toh special hai, no matter what the result will be. Laxman (Mimi’s director Laxman Utekar) sir used to call me mimi, which he still does. He always used to say, ‘Dekhna, aapko iske liye national award milega’. So actually when it happened, I called him and said, ‘How did you know?’ He had a lot of confidence because I am otherwise very critical of myself,” the 33-year-old shared, as the crowd couldn’t stop applausing and cheering for her achievement and performance. Sanon also told everyone that she has a diary at home in which she keeps writing her dreams and goals. “That’s the way manifestation works for me. In 202, I wrote to win a national award, in that book. In 2021, I went back and wrote ‘multiple’, and I don’t know why I did that. Moreover, I want to leave a mark and represent India globally.”

No industry connections

Hailing from Delhi, an SITC winner asked Sanon about how she adjusted in Mumbai with zero industry contacts, and she said, “I did feel lost in the filmy parties when I went to Bombay. You just have to keep working, giving your best and meeting people through your work. Parties mai milne se kuch nahi hota, kisi ko kuch yaad nahi rehta hai. My equations with people is by working and being me. There are too many noises telling you how to portray an image, but being real is the only way to go.As I kept doing more films, I kept making newer friends, and that’s how it has been for me. I still get extremely uncomfortable at filmy parties. I like being at home in my pjs and chilling with a few friends of mine.” “There is still a lot of struggle and the opportunities don’t come as easily, and you have to wait for a Mimi to happen. There were times when I was craving, but I was waiting for the right opportunity,” the actor added.

Eliminate ‘Female centric’ term

When a fan asked if she is looking for more ‘female centric’ films as Mimi. Sanon didn’t shy on expressing her heart. “Ek toh dheere dheere yeh female centric word hata dein please. Ya toh fir jab Sooryavanshi aati hai toh usko male centric bhi bolo. I feel like slowly we should also make these changes,” Sanon sportingly answered.

The session ended on a groovy note as a dance troupe Manisha and group, gave a special performance dedicated to Sanon on her film’s songs. As she was about to leave the room, they were keen to shake a leg with her on her upcoming film Ganpath’s song Hum Aaye Hain, which she did, dancing on all the hook steps of the track.

