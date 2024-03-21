World Poetry Day special| Ayushmann Khurrana: Have become more mainstream with not just my films but poems too

The world knows him as an actor and singer, but poetry is the other love of Ayushmann Khurrana's life. Posing for HT City as he settles down to pen something on World Poetry Day today, he confesses the things he writes poems about has changed over the years. “In the past, I picked up themes related to social issues, which would question societal norms. I think I've now become more generic with love themes and thoughts about everyday life," muses the 39- year-old, adding, "I’ve become more mainstream with not just films but also poetry.” The Dream Girl 2 (2023) actor admits having got a bit more "mainstream artiste and poetry taking "back seat", but he makes it a point to pen his thoughts down whenever he gets a chance. "These days, I don't post my thoughts because I want to keep it for later. Some are a little more intimate for a poem. They are okay for my personal diary, where the access is only with me,” says Khurrana.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana poses for HT City.