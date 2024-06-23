As Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tie the knot, let’s look at other interfaith marriages in Bollywood

After dating for 7 long years, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married today in a civil marriage in Mumbai. They were joined by their family and closest friends, who gave their blessings to the newlyweds. The couple looked made for each other, twinning in shades of ivory. Well, ahead of the big day, there were lots of speculations about Sonakshi and Zaheer’s interfaith marriage. But one day before, the groom’s father Iqbal Ratansi clarified that Sonakshi would not convert to Islam as Zaheer and her union is of hearts, not religion. Interfaith marriages in Bollywood

As Sonakshi and Zaheer enjoy their happily ever after, let’s look back at other popular interfaith marriages in Bollywood:

Shah Rukh and Gauri

Let’s start with one of the most iconic real-life love stories of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan was just 18 years old when he fell in love with Gauri Chhibber. They tied the knot in 1991 in an Arya Samaj wedding. Back then, Gauri’s parents were not in favour of their relationship because of religious differences. Today, the beloved star couple are proud parents to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. What religion do they follow? In an interview, SRK had stated, “I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu and my kids are Hindustan.”

Aamir and Kiran

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan met Kiran Rao, an assistant director then, on the sets of Lagaan (2001). But they started dating many years later after his divorce from his first wife Reena Dutta. They lived together for a year before tying the knot. In 2011 they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan and in 2021 they decided to separate. Today, Aamir and Kiran are good friends, co-parents and also co-workers who collaborated for Laapataa Ladies (2023)

Riteish and Genelia

It was on the set of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003) that Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza fell head over heels in love. After dating for almost a decade, the love birds got married by Marathi traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony. The next day, Riteish and Genelia also had a Christian wedding in a church. Today, they are one of the most loved couples of the industry, and also proud parents to sons Riaan and Rahyl

Katrina and Vicky

Soon after Katrina Kaif told Karan Johar on his chat show that she and Vicky Kaushal would look good together, the actors met at Zoya Akhtar’s party where sparks flew between them. The rest was history! But they kept their relationship under wraps until tying the nuptial knot in 2021, in a grand wedding in Rajasthan. Recently the couple were in the news due to pregnancy rumours after they were snapped in London. But these reports turned out to be baseless

Priyanka and Nick

One celebrity romance that left fans pleasantly surprised was that of desi girl turned global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and American singer Nick Jonas. They tied the knot in a royal wedding in Rajasthan, in a Hindu ceremony as well as a Christian ceremony. Their social media posts are proof of the fact that both Priyanka and Nick respect and honour each other’s religions. It’s one of the many reasons why fans adore the bond they share. Three years after their wedding, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas into the world

Hrithik and Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were childhood sweethearts. The actor reportedly fell in love with her when he was just 12. In their early 20s, the two began dating and in 2020 got married in a grand wedding attended by the biggest celebs in the Hindi film industry. After 13 years of marriage and two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Hrithik and Sussanne separated and went on to file for divorce a year later. While Sussanne has moved on with Arslan Goni, Hrithik has found love again in Saba Azad

Kareena and Saif

Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh, but the two parted ways in 2004. Four years later he found love again in Kareena Kapoor while shooting for their film Tashan (2008). After dating for many years, the couple tied the knot in 2012 in a royal wedding in Mumbai. After over a decade, the proud parents of Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan continue to be madly in love

Having an interfaith marriage does not mean changing one’s religion. It means to have mutual respect for your partner’s religion. Well, we wish Sonakshi and Zaheer all the love and happiness as they start a life together!