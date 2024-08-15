Kareena Kapoor remembers Nirbhaya after recent Kolkata rape-murder: Still waiting for change

Kareena Kapoor is heartbroken to read about the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The actor has joined the public in demanding justice for the victim, saying she is waiting for a change. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann express shock over rape-murder of Kolkata doctor: Women aren't safe anywhere Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to demand for justice for the rape victim.

On Thursday, the actor used her Instagram handle to express her views, and raise her concerns about the case, which has led to massive protests nationwide.

Waiting for change

Kareena referred to 2012's Nirbhaya rape case while demanding action in the case while putting out the post on her social media.

“12 years later, the same story, the same protest. But we are still waiting for change," she wrote in her post, which came with broken heart emoji.

She used several hashtags in her caption, which were: #JusticeForMoumita, #KolkataRapeAndMurderCase, #ViolenceAgainstWomen, #JusticeForWomen, #WomenSafety and #FreedomForWomen.

Bollywood speaks up

Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock, and demanded action in the case. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, Alia Bhatt shared a note about the horrific incident. In the post, Alia raised concern over the safety of women.

Alia wrote, "Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed." She also shared statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 report.

She added, "How are all of us as women supposed to feel? How are we supposed to go to work or go about our daily lives with this playing on our minds. This horrific incident has once again reminded us that women disproportionately bear the weight of ensuring their own safety."

Actor Parineeti Chopra re-shared a post speaking about the crime on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "If it is too difficult for you to read, imagine what it was for her. Disgusting. Horrific. Hang him by his b***s." Posting a video on Instagram, actor Vijay Varma wrote, "At least, protect our protectors." Actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heart-wrenching poem on women's safety.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Ayushmann shared a video reciting the poem, which reflected the pain and fear many women feel in today's society. A part of his poem read, "Main bhi bina Kundi lagakar soti, Kaash main bhi ladka hoti, Jhalli banke daudti udti, Saari raat doston ke saath phirti, Kaash main bhi ladka hoti..." (I would sleep without locking the door, I wish I were a boy. Carefree, I would run and fly, Roaming with friends all night, I wish I were a boy...)."

About the case

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. In a strong display of support, doctors and celebrities across the nation continue to protest, demanding justice for the victim.