Kolkata rape-murder: Bengal governor fumes after visiting hospital; CBI meets doctor's parents | Latest updates

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday, August 15, visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to take stock of the situation following vandalism by unidentified miscreants on post-midnight. Ananda Bose spoke to the agitating junior doctors at the medical establishment where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found on August 9. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose visits the emergency department of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the hospital amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Thursday. (PTI)

Meanwhile, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case, visited the victim's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas and recorded statements of her parents.

In the afternoon, the nursing staff, who have been protesting against rape and murder of the trainee doctor, gheraoed the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital demanding security and answers from him.

On Wednesday midnight, a mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus vandalised the site of the protest and attacked vehicles and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.

After meeting the protesting doctors, CV Ananda Bose said, “I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open.”



The governor also inspected the emergency department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where vandalism took place the previous night.

“What I saw, what I heard, what I was told and what is reported. The incident which took place here is shocking, shattering and deplorable. It is a shame for Bengal and India and humanity… This is the greatest degeneration we have seen around us. The custodians of law have themselves become conspirators,” he said at press conference.

“A section of the police is politicised and criminalised. This rot has to end...The government is responsible for this. The first responsibility lies with the government. We want security so that when you go to work at night you are safe...It is nothing but a bloodbath going on,” he added.

When students asked him about the actions of the mob that vandalised the medical college premises Bose said, “Let me go to the police and take stock of the situation, I will discuss it with you and get your opinion and then only we will take action.”

Earlier on Thursday, Kolkata Police clarified that the crime scene of the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College had not been disturbed during the mob vandalism that broke out late on the night of August 14.

A final year MBBS student from Kolkata, Anupam Roy, had on Thursday accused the mob of indulging in deliberate vandalisation and sought the support of the public for extending support to ensure a secure environment for doctors.

According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at police personnel prompting them to fire teargas to disperse the mob. A police vehicle and a few two-wheelers at the spot were also damaged in the incident, they said.

