Nara Rohit gets engaged to Prathinidhi 2 co-star Siree Leela in Hyderabad; Chandrababu Naidu, Balakrishna attend. Watch

Actor Nara Rohit, nephew of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, got engaged to his Prathinidhi 2 co-star Siree Leela in Hyderabad on October 13. The CM, Nandamuri Balakrishna and other family members attended the grand ceremony hosted at Novotel. (Also Read: Rajinikanth celebrates ‘lovely brother’ Nandamuri Balakrishna completing 50 years in cinema) Nara Rohit and Siree Leela got engaged in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on October 13.

Nara Rohit gets engaged

RVR PRO, the photographer who captured the engagement, posted inside pictures of the couple from the engagement on their Instagram. Rohit opted for a cream kurta for the ceremony, while Siree opted for a traditional silk red and gold saree. The couple smile wide in the pictures as they hold each other and pose for clicks.

A paparazzo posted videos of Chandrababu and Balakrishna arriving at the venue. The latter wore a blue and gold kurta to the ceremony. His cousin, politician Nara Lokesh and wife Brahmani also attended the event.

Nara and Siree

Nothing much is known about Nara and Siree’s love story as the couple maintained a low profile during their courtship. The photographer sharing their pictures wrote, “Today, we’re honored to unveil the engagement of two stars who found love where they least expected it in the midst of shared dreams, hard work, and a passion for their craft.”

Siree recently returned to India after studying abroad and worked with Rohit in Prathinidhi 2, released in April this year. Talking about Rohit while promoting the film, she said, “When I first met him on set, I thought he was so good, looked so innocent. We became good friends. I like Rohit and his movies a lot.”

Earlier this year, she also told the press, “I’ve always wanted to act in films. But my typical Telugu parents wanted me to get married. I asked them for two years because I don’t want to regret not following my passion. I did lots of auditions and now, I’m lucky to be working with Rohit in my first film.”