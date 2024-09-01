Rajinikanth celebrates ‘lovely brother’ Nandamuri Balakrishna completing 50 years in cinema

Actor Rajinikanth was all praise for his longtime friend, actor Balakrishna, as the latter completes 50 years in cinema. He penned a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter) praising his ‘lovely brother’ and wishing him good luck for the future. (Also Read: Bobby Deol says Suriya is a ‘great actor’ and Balakrishna is ‘young at heart’) Rajinikanth and Balakrishna have been friends for years now.

Rajinikanth on Balakrishna

Rajinikanth wrote on X that Balakrishna aces action and dialogue delivery in his films, bringing in the box office collections with ease. He wrote, “Action King! Collection King! Dialogue Delivery King! My lovely brother Balayya has completed 50yrs in the cinema industry and still going strong. A great achievement! My hearty congratulations to him and I wish him peace of mind, good health and happiness all his life. God Bless.”

For the unversed, Balakrishna and Rajinikanth have been friends for years now. They even acted together in the 1977 film Sahodarara Savaal. The latter even attended Balakrishna’s later father, actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao’s (NTR) centenary celebrations in Hyderabad in 2023. Balakrishna debuted with the 1974 film Tatamma Kala, which starred and was produced and directed by his father NTR. He debuted as a solo lead in 1984 with Sahasame Jeevitham, directed by Bharati-Vasu.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth has wrapped up shooting for TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which will be released in theatres on October 10. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and Ritika Singh. He is currently shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Shruti Haasan, Nimma Upendra, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir.

Balakrishna is shooting for two films, the yet-to-be-titled NBK 109 and BB4. Bobby directs NBK 109, which also stars Bobby Deol. The film will feature music by Thaman S. BB 4 is his fourth film with director Boyapati Srinu after Simha, Legend and Akhanda - all of which were box-office hits. Both films will be released later this year or next year.