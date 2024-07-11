Urvashi Rautela suffers 'terrible' fracture while shooting for NBK 109 in Hyderabad, hospitalised: Report

Urvashi hospitalised post fracture

The report cited a press statement by Urvashi's team and said she suffered a 'terrible' fracture. Her team added that she suffered the fracture while filming a high-octane scene and has been in pain since then. She reportedly recently flew to Hyderabad for the shoot of the film's third schedule.

Urvashi is in Hyderabad for film's shooting

The Telugu film also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Dulqueer Salman and Bobby Deol. Tentatively titled NBK 109, the film went on floors in November 2023. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the music in the film is by Thaman S. The release date of the film hasn't been released yet.

Urvashi spoke with HT recently

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Urvashi spoke about working with Balakrishna. “Balakrishna is such a living legend and a cult personality, especially down south. My equation with him is one of good faith and mutual respect because we bonded well as co-actors. He was also kind enough to be a part of my birthday celebrations earlier this year on sets. I have immense respect for him,” she said.

Urvashi's work in Telugu industry

Urvashi worked in Hindi films since 2013. She made her debut in Telugu cinema last year. She has featured in special numbers such as Wild Saala from Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent, Boss Party from Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, and My Dear Markendeya from Sai Dharam Tej, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro.

Urvashi's recent film

Urvashi was last seen in JNU: Jahangir National University. She played the role of a college politician in the film. The political drama has been directed by Vinay Sharma and produced by Pratima Datta. The film also stars Siddharth Bodke, Rashami Desai, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Piyush Mishra and Sonnalli Seygall. The film released in theatres on June 21.