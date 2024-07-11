Urvashi Rautela interview: ‘Trolls can't define my self-worth or potential’

Urvashi Rautela is one of those celebrities who are hard to ignore. She’s always decked to the nines while attending the Cannes, dancing in Instagram reels or even just….existing. Either that or she’s garnering attention with her statements, unafraid to flaunt her ‘achievements’. And that kind of celebrity comes with its own pitfalls. (Also Read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai host a wedding reception: Balakrishna, Jackie Shroff, Kichcha Sudeep, Shobana attend) Urvashi Rautela says no one can bring her down.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Urvashi gets candid about her upcoming work, shooting with Balakrishna, dealing with trolls and more.

‘Faceless trolls don’t define me’

Urvashi is no stranger to criticism. With millions of people following her on Instagram, she’s bound to receive flak for her career and personal choices. But nothing seems to phase her when I ask her about it. “I have always believed that the best way to deal with trolls is not to deal with them at all,” she brushes it off.

Prod her further and she says, “Faceless people with social media accounts cannot pass judgements on me or define my self-worth, potential and work, right? They might have the privilege and platform to do so, but I’m not going to give them the power to bother me. I’m going to keep doing my own thing while focused on my work, fans and family.”

‘The impact I have matters to me’

After working in Hindi films since 2013, Urvashi debuted in Telugu cinema a decade later. While she’s yet to feature in a full-fledged role, she has featured in special numbers like Boss Party from Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, Wild Saala from Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent and My Dear Markendeya from Sai Dharam Tej, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro.

Ask her if she feels like she’s being typecast down south and she says, “More than my screen time, the impact these songs create matter to me. That has been the way with all my projects so far. My heart is full of love because those who like me, do so irrespective of it all. However, there’s a lot of great stuff happening and if all goes well, you will see a lot more of me.”

‘Balakrishna is a living legend’

And is director Bobby’s yet-to-be-titled NBK 109 with Balakrishna and Bobby Deol one of those projects, I ask. But Urvashi plays coy, “When the film releases, there’s a lot about my character that will be discovered, but I can’t talk much about it now. As of now, I’m just excited for it.”

She is a lot more forthcoming about her feelings working with Balakrishna though. “Balakrishna is such a living legend and a cult personality, especially down south. My equation with him is one of good faith and mutual respect because we bonded well as co-actors. He was also kind enough to be a part of my birthday celebrations earlier this year on sets. I have immense respect for him,” she says.

‘I can’t get enough of dosa and biryani’

Urvashi is currently in Hyderabad, shooting for the film. While she’s recuperating from an injury she got while shooting an action sequence, she’s trying her best not to binge on all the delicious food the city has to offer. “Hyderabad is such a paradise for foodies,” she says, listing off everything she’s trying not to eat while there.

“I love the dosa and biryani here,” says Urvashi wistfully, adding, “Dosa with podi and coconut chutney is so good, plus it’s healthy! I’m not intaking carbs due to my diet, but I love that 1-2 spoonfuls of biryani I eat whenever I’m here. I’m also quite partial to the desserts, like the phirni or the shahi tukda.”

‘God has been kind’

While Urvashi dreams of food and recuperates, she has other projects to get back to once she’s done with NBK 109. “There’s a lot happening and some films are yet to be announced,” says Urvashi, adding, “I’m going to star in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, there’s also an interesting film with Jassie Gill and Aftab Shivdasani called Kasoor. There’s Baap with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda and a film called Black Rose. I also have an exciting project in Tamil coming up soon. God has been kind, and so have my fans.”