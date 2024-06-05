Kajal Aggarwal congratulates Balakrishna Nandamuri for victory in AP elections, Twitter reminds her of his misbehaviour

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna scored a hat-trick in Hindupur in the recent Andhra Pradesh elections. His co-star, actor Kajal Aggarwal, not only shared her congratulations on X (formerly Twitter), but also took the opportunity to express her admiration for his ‘landslide victory’. (Also Read: Anjali breaks silence after Nandamuri Balakrishna pushed her on stage at an event: I have always maintained...) Balakrishna and Kajal Aggarwal starred together in the 2023 film Bhagavanth Kesari.

Kajal congratulates Balakrishna

Kajal credited Balakrishna’s victory to the ‘unparalleled love’ he receives from the masses. She wrote on X, “Congratulations #NandamuriBalaKrishna Garu For Landslide Victory, Your Hard Work, Dedication & Vision Have Earned You This Unparalleled Love In Masses.”

However, even as Balakrishna fans love Kajal's support for him, a few people on Twitter remided Kajal of his recent misbehaviour with actor Anjali. At a film promotion event, Balakrishna pushed Anjali on stage to get her to move from his spot. The video went viral on social media. A person quote-tweeted Kajal, “And this is the same person who misbehaved couple of days back with fellow artist, remember that.” “Ewwww that guy,” commented another. “What a waste,” said another.

Actor Ram Pothineni also congratulated Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan, apart from Chandrababu Naidu, writing, “The people of AP have spoken!! Congratulations to @ncbn garu, #Balakrishna garu & @naralokesh garu. Finally..a day to celebrate for @PawanKalyan garu. A victory which was long due. Looking forward to seeing these great leaders give their love back to the people.”

Balakrishna in the news

Balakrishna was recently in the news for pushing Anjali onstage at an event for her film Gangs of Godavari. The actor asked Anjali to move so he could stand in the centre, and when she didn’t move fast enough, he shoved her, making her lose her balance. As her co-star Neha Sshetty looked shocked, Anjali regained her balance and laughed it away awkwardly.

When the video went viral, the actor received backlash from people, with filmmaker Hansal Mehta calling him a ‘scumbag’. Producer Naga Vamsi and actor Vishwak Sen came to his defence, calling it a ‘casual push’ between ‘friends’. People were however quick to point out the power imbalance between the two actors.

Anjali shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for eachother and We share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again.”

Upcoming work

Balakrishna is currently shooting for KS Ravindra aka Bobby’s yet-to-be-titled NBK 109. He was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagavanth Kesari with Kajal and Sreeleela.