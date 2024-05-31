 ‘Feels like a lie dear’: Anjali defends Nandamuri Balakrishna for pushing her on stage, but fans are not buying it - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Feels like a lie dear’: Anjali defends Nandamuri Balakrishna for pushing her on stage, but fans are not buying it

ByMahima Pandey
May 31, 2024 02:31 PM IST

Telugu actor Anjali has broken her silence on being pushed on stage by actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna in a viral video. But fans are not convinced

Most celebrities are on their best behaviour at media events because they know there are millions of fans watching them. Then there are those who couldn’t care less about what others think of them. In the second case, there is almost always an instance when an unexpected incident takes the internet by storm. That’s exactly what happened earlier this week at a promotional event for Telugu action drama Gangs of Godavari when actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna pushed Anjali, the leading lady of the film, on stage.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anjali at a promotional event for Gangs of Godavari
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anjali at a promotional event for Gangs of Godavari

In a viral video that has left social media, fans and celebs divided, Balakrishna asked Anjali to move ahead while they stood on stage. When she failed to understand what he was saying, he pushed her. Dressed in a saree and high heels, she almost tumbled but caught her balance. Anjali handled the situation well by laughing at it. But her fans were furious and have been trolling Balakrishna ever since. Well, last night Anjali came out in his defence and shared a statement thanking him for joining the team at the event. Along with a clip from the event where they sat together and high-fived on stage, she clarified that the two share mutual respect. But social media users are not convinced.

 

In the comment section below, many are accusing Anjali of lying and covering up for her senior actor. For instance, one comment read: “Too late to defend him now”, whereas another social media user wrote: “Forced tweet! 😂 that’s okay it’s ur choice!! But deep down inside uk what happened !😌.” Another comment read: “Feels like a lie dear”, whereas a sarcastic fan stated: “Anjali, quickly blink eyes twice if you need our help and get saved.”

While many celebs slammed Balakrishna, a few justified his actions calling it a ‘casual push’ after the video surfaced online. But maybe Anjali’s tweet will end the debate once and for all. What do you think?

News / HTCity / Cinema / 'Feels like a lie dear': Anjali defends Nandamuri Balakrishna for pushing her on stage, but fans are not buying it
Follow Us On